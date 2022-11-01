Zonal Youth Festival begins

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: ‘A’ zone’ youth festival of Guru Nanak Dev University was inaugurated by Prof Anish Dua, Dean, Students Welfare, GNDU. He congratulated all participating teams and wished them a life full of meaning and enthusiasm. Bhangra, shabad and bhajan group, group song, Indian and folk orchestra were organised on the first day of the festival. Classical music and vocal solo contests were held, among others. Painting, cartooning, collage, poster-making, clay-modelling, photography, and more contests were organised in the Architecture Department. A quiz (preliminary) was also organised.

FAP Achievement Award for principal

Shri Ram Ashram Public School Principal Vinodita Sankhyan bagged the life-time achievement award by Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab and the school also received the best school (digital) award for 2022. The award was conferred as the school took a digital leap post pandemic, expanding scope of learning as students are taught coding, LEGO and Robotics through STEM education. They are also trained in graphic designing, game development, app development, and video making with versatility to meet industry needs. Sankhayan stated that school teachers are also apt in developing their own software content. The selected schools were nominated from 21 states for FAP National Award-2022.

IIM-Amritsar hosts Pariprekshya

Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar, conducted its sixth annual finance and marketing conclave, Pariprekshya, on October 29. The conclave provided a platform where eminent industry stalwarts from finance and marketing horizons come together and reflect on the trends and latest advancements in the domain of finance and marketing. The theme for the first-panel discussion corresponding to the finance domain was – ESG Trends in the Financial Sector: The Prominence of ESG Today and Beyond. The theme focussed on the rising trend of ESG as an inevitable component of every organisation. The theme for the afternoon panel discussion in the marketing domain was ‘Metaverse Marketing’s Here to Stay’. The theme encapsulates the critical trend in the market – Metaverse and its transformative power in the field of marketing. The keynote speaker for the first panel was Blue Sky Analytics Chief Operating Officer Chandru Badrinarayanan. The distinguished panel of speakers had Sheshadri Savalgi, Chief Finance Officer, General Mills; Salin Agarwal, Building Finance, CRED; Gurvinder Singh, Chief Financial Officer, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt Ltd; Ashwini Kumar, Chief Risk Officer, Tata Cleantech Capital Limited; and Rachna Jindal, Chief Financial Officer, Farmley.

SGHPS hosts CICSE chess tourney

CICSE school chess tournament concluded at Sri Guru Harikrishan Public School (SGHPS), Basant Avenue on Monday. The closing ceremony of National Chess Tournament-2022 was organised in which Punjab Cabinet Minister and Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar presided over the events. Dr Nijjar appreciated the laudable efforts of the students while making the players aware about sports. In the boys’ category, Tamil Nadu won in under-14, West Bengal and North East were joint winners in under-17 category, UP and Uttarakhand shared winner’s trophy in under-19. In girls’ category, Maharashtra and Goa shared the winning position in under-14, UP won in under-17 and Uttarakhand, Bihar and Jharkhand jointly won the first place in the under-19 category. Principal Nirmal Kaur thanked the guests and dignitaries, CKD schools principals, sports teams, coaches, teachers.

Two-day skill workshop on baking

The PG department of Food Science and Technology, Khalsa College, Amritsar, organised a two-day skill workshop on “Art of Baking Series–II’’. In this workshop, students and teachers of Gems Cambridge International School, Batala, participated. Dr Gursharan Kaur, Assistant Professor, Department of Food Science and Technology, shared her knowledge and experience about rising trends of baked goods. Dr Manbir Singh, Head of the Department, explained the need of such courses at the grassroots level and as Dr Gursharan focused on basics concepts of baking and role of ingredients in baking. The orientation of the Food Science and Technology Department was given by Dr Amritpal Kaur. Preparation of various bakery items were demonstrated to the students by Prof Ritupriya Jaiswal and Dr Amritpal Kaur.

DAV observes National Unity Day

The students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, organised a special assembly to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as icon who unified the country. The students recalled the life history of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by performing a short skit, sang patriotic songs and raised slogans to promote tolerance, patience, integrity and unity. In the end, a pledge was taken by the students, committing themselves to strive for unity. On the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week, one of the faculty members sensitised the students about the various wrong practices prevailing in the society and how one should be vigilant towards them with responsibility and honesty. Dr Pallavi Sethi, Principal of the school, while addressing the students said the youth of today must imbibe the values that our great leaders had and try to tread the path taken by them.

Students run for a cause

Tarn Taran: Five students of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Group of Educational Institutions participated in a marathon conducted on the 75th Ajadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Border Security Forces (BSF) on Sunday. Dr Rajesh Bhardwaj, Managing Director of the Institutions, shared that two of their students had bagged positions in the 10-km marathon. The students, Gurlal Singh and Harminder Singh, came fourth and fifth in the race, respectively. The other three students, Krishandeep Kaur, Manpreet Kaur and Harmeet Kaur, were also awarded for finishing the race. /OC