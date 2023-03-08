Zwigato will bring out the serious actor in me: Kapil Sharma

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 7

Turning a new page as an actor and performer, Kapil Sharma, who has become the face of comedy in Indian households, is currently enjoying the reviews coming his way for his upcoming film Zwigato. Directed by Nandita Das, who is known for her sensitive and sensible cinema, Zwigato is the story of a food delivery guy — played by Kapil — and his family and highlights the aspects of life that we miss out on. The film also stars the very talented Shahana Goswami opposite Kapil.

The trio today visited Amritsar as they rounded off their Punjab promotions in Chandigarh. Paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, Kapil said he is a proud Amritsari and feels blessed to have been given a chance to bring out the actor in him to the audience. “It’s a different avatar and the audience will definitely see me different on the screen. Thanks to my director, the amazing Nandita Das, I got a chance to grow and learn through this film,” he said. Kapil also shared that although he does not mind being called a comedian or comedy artist, bringing out the serious actor in him was something he enjoyed. “Initially, I was hesitant as I thought that people would not take me seriously. But since I have done theatre a lot, that helped me reconnect with the serious actor in me.”

Nandita and Shahana both shared their excitement on visiting Amritsar. “I am glad to have visited the Golden Temple and am looking forward to taste some famous food from Amritsar,” shared Shahana, who is in Amritsar for the first time.

Nandita and Shahana later joined Kapil as they visited Punjab Natshala, a hub of theatre talent in the city, to watch rehearsals of the play, Sabz Bagh. Natshala founder Jatinder Brar took them for a tour of the place and introduced theatre artists from the city.