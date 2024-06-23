 Man behind the mellifluous voice: Based on his grand-niece’s book, a ‘stage documentary’ brings alive glimpses of singer Talat Mahmood’s life : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Arts
  • Man behind the mellifluous voice: Based on his grand-niece’s book, a ‘stage documentary’ brings alive glimpses of singer Talat Mahmood’s life

Man behind the mellifluous voice: Based on his grand-niece’s book, a ‘stage documentary’ brings alive glimpses of singer Talat Mahmood’s life

Man behind the mellifluous voice: Based on his grand-niece’s book, a ‘stage documentary’ brings alive glimpses of singer Talat Mahmood’s life

Rehearsals of the ‘stage documentary’ on Talat Mahmood in progress.



R Umamaheshwari

Hostel nights in our times in JNU, Delhi, were incomplete without the quintessential radio. And Akashvani was incomplete without at least one number by this singer. There was something about the lilt in Talat Mahmood’s voice: it wafted through even the torrid summers like the fragrance of fresh jasmine flowers blossoming somewhere in the vicinity. Angst (‘Ae mere dil kahin aur chal’), melancholy (‘Shaam e gham ki kasam aaj ghamgeen hain hum’; ‘Yeh hawa yeh raat ye chaandni’), young romantic longing (‘Tum to dil ke taar chhed kar, ho gaye bekhabar’) and many other emotions found expression in his Hindi film songs. Of course, Talat also sang several Bangla film songs as ‘Tapan Kumar’.

It is summer once again, and Talat’s voice reverberated on June 21 at the premiere of a ‘stage documentary’ at the India Habitat Centre in Delhi, even as glimpses of his life were brought alive. Titled ‘Talat Mahmood: Superstar Singer, Reluctant Actor’, based on Sahar Zaman’s book by the same name, this is a joint production of the Three Arts Club and Katyayani Walking Art Production.

For Three Arts Club, it is a “double celebration”, says Anuradha Kaul (the producer), as “we complete our 81st year during Mahmood’s centenary this year; besides, Talat and our group had come together for a private concert way back in the 1960s”. The author, Sahar, Talat’s grand-niece, also spoke at the end of the show.

Sohaila Kapur

“With this, we are trying a new format; we are using most of the art forms to tell his story,” says director Sohaila Kapur: “There are actors narrating, or performing, his life, and speaking in different voices of the people in his life. We also have an actor playing Talat. There will be a video projection of his songs filmed on actors of his times. There’s also choreography and dance,” she adds.

Why did she choose this book? Kapur says, “I have known Sahar for some years. I have read the book, too; in fact, when she produced ‘Jashn-e-Talat’, I was her first narrator. We started off as dramatised readings. We wanted to introduce good literature. We’ve done 21 writers and playwrights, like Mahasweta Devi, Badal Sircar, Girish Karnad, Habib Tanveer, Mahesh Dattani, Neel Chowdhary, Apoorva Naresh, Abhishek Majumdar and others.”

Later, says Kapur, they thought of introducing books and non-fiction. It started off with actor Parikshit Sahni’s book (‘Strange Encounters: Adventures of a Curious Life’) about his days as a student in USSR. “With that book, you are also learning about Communist Russia, something not many young people know about. We did three chapters and it was a great success. We did all these shows at the Habitat Centre, which gave us one day in a month for dramatised readings. We have a uniform for performers — blue jeans and a black T-shirt. There are no lights or props. The actors involve the audience. I have been pushing the envelope; I started using sound, such as a clap of thunder, for instance. I have a classical dancer who introduces the evening with a relevant dance piece. Then there was a classical singer who would introduce the theme through a raga. Gradually, Talat happened and I knew this needed multiple art forms, with four or five actors telling the story, projections, dance and singing,” adds Kapur.

Will they be taking this production elsewhere? She says, “We want to see the response first. In Shimla, we will be staging Manav Kaul’s ‘Park’ in September at Gaiety. But we are open to doing the Talat production in Shimla, should an offer come.”

What can people take from Talat Mahmood’s persona? Kapur responds in a jiffy: “His humility and the warmth of his personality.” As for the book, she feels Sahar has written it “very well; with the warmth expected of a grand-niece and admiration for him as a great artist”.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

2
Punjab

23-member team to lead AAP campaign, face of campaign CM to canvass closer to polls

3
Punjab

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

4
Haryana

Meenakshi Dahiya sent peon on scooty to fetch Rs 1L bribe, says Haryana ACB

5
Uttar Pradesh

Woman beaten mercilessly with a wooden stick by 4 men; onlookers shoot video

6
Haryana

Amit Shah launches special programme to fast-track immigration services

7
Punjab

Punjab farmers planning to resume Delhi march

8
Himachal

School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls

9
Punjab

Punjab: Power theft dents exchequer by Rs 1,800 cr a year

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’

NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’

PG exam scheduled for today deferred as ‘precautionary step’

Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA

Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA

Ex-ISRO chief to head committee | To file report within 2 mo...

Pradhan: It’s institutional failure, top NTA leadership under lens

Pradhan: It’s institutional failure, top NTA leadership under lens

Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again by NADA

Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again by NADA

NTA chief Subodh Singh shunted out amid raging controversy over NEET-NET ‘paper leak’

NTA chief Subodh Singh shunted out amid raging controversy over NEET-NET ‘paper leak’

India Trade Promotion Organisation Chairman Pradeep Kharola ...


Cities

View All

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

Malaysia Airlines expands frequency of flights from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

Yoga Day celebrated with zeal, fervour at different venues in Amritsar

Stagnant sewer water outside market near Golden Temple irks traders, visitors

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

BJP seeks audit of power infrastructure

BJP objection a drama to befool people: Congress

Demolition notice to furniture market in Chandigarh

Panhkula Nirjhar Vatika runs dry

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

Threats via email: Delhi Police plan to have bomb disposal, detection, dog squads in each district

Delhi water crisis: Long queues continue to form at tankers across the city

2 teenagers dead in northwest Delhi brawl

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

24 nabbed in Kapurthala, drugs, illicit liquor seized

Jalandhar West bypoll: 14 candidates file nominations on last day

DIG warns of action against drug smugglers

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Farmers protest at Ladhowal toll plaza brings cheers for commuters

Goods, machinery worth lakhs gutted in fire at plastic factory

3 held with drugs, cash in cordon & search operations

Police freeze drug smugglers’ property worth Rs 48 lakh