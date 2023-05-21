 Mrinal Sen at 100: Filmmaker who lived long and died young : The Tribune India

Mrinal Sen at 100: Filmmaker who lived long and died young

Remembering Mrinal Sen, a chronicler of the turbulence of his times, in his birth centenary year

Mrinal Sen at 100: Filmmaker who lived long and died young


Amitabha Bhattacharya

Both Mrinal Sen (1923-2018) and Ritwik Ghatak (1925-1976) had their productive period when Satyajit Ray (1921-1992) was lighting up cinema, churning out one masterpiece after another. Though they are often discussed together, there was not much in common in their preparedness and approach to filmmaking, artistic strength, the style and language they employed, and in their creative vision. Both Sen and Ghatak expressed their great admiration for Ray, but refused to be swayed by him. They charted their own path and made a distinctive impress on cinema.

Sen started rather tentatively and slowly built up his reputation through passionate involvement with the medium and the milieu around, his outlook having been influenced by Marx and the Leftist movement. While most of his films had a narrow support base and his critics were relentlessly questioning his controversial story-telling techniques, he once wondered if the credits should include: ‘Screenplay, Direction and Gimmicks by Mrinal Sen’!

Of the 28 feature films he directed between 1955 and 2002, 20 were in Bengali, six in Hindi (‘Bhuvan Shome’, 1969; ‘Ek Adhuri Kahani’, 1972; ‘Mrigayaa’, 1975; ‘Khandhar’, 1984; ‘Genesis’, 1986 and ‘Ek Din Achanak’, 1989), one in Odiya (‘Matira Manisha’, 1966) and one in Telugu (‘Oka Oorie Katha’, 1977). Besides, he made a telefilm (‘Tasveer Apni Apni’, 1984) and a 13-part teleserial (‘Kabhi Door Kabhi Paas’, 1985-86) and four documentaries, including ‘Calcutta My El Dorado’ (1986). He also authored a few books, the first being ‘Charlie Chaplin’ (1951) and the last, ‘Always Being Born: A Memoir’ (2004).

Genesis (1986)

At the national level, four of his films won the best feature film award, four for best direction, three for best feature film in Bengali and one in Telugu, besides numerous more. Umpteen international awards and jury memberships came his way, from Cannes, Venice, Berlin and others. Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan, membership of Rajya Sabha and honorary doctorates from universities recognised this maestro’s contribution to cinema. What made Sen such a force to reckon with?

Bhuvan Shome (1969)

First, he had the courage to make films some of which were overtly political. His ‘Calcutta Trilogy’ and ‘Chorus’, for instance, were pioneering efforts. Renowned critic Derek Malcolm wrote, “... but against tremendous odds, he has traced the social and political ferment of India with greater resilience and audacity than any other contemporary Indian director...” As an authentic chronicler of the angst and turbulence of his times, he deserves a special place.

Khandhar (1984)

Second, infused with curiosity and the willingness to change course, Sen had the ability to not being stereotyped. Two of his popular films — ‘Neel Akasher Niche’ (1958), liked by Nehru but virtually disowned by Sen later as being too sentimental, and the influential ‘Bhuvan Shome’ that pioneered the Indian new wave and made Sen known throughout the country — demonstrated Sen’s mastery over the narrative format. However, instead of continuing that way, he moved away from this conventional format through bolder films that followed. Later, he would alter his style and focus again.

Third, he not only sought to dissect the middle and lower-middle class realities (‘a ruthless post-mortem’ of his society and class) but dared to question himself too. This had created ambiguities in his style and in what he wanted to convey, leading even to charges of ‘shoddy film-making’. He quoted physicist Niels Bohr: “Confidence comes from not being always right, but from not fearing to be wrong.” This attitude, of not fearing to be wrong, ignited his creativity and sustained his spirit.

Born into a middle-class family from Faridpur (now in Bangladesh) in undivided India, he saw the freedom struggle and the communist movement from close quarters, got involved in them and even courted arrest. In Calcutta to study physics, he fell in love with the city, then the centre of political and intellectual activities in India. Not a card-holding member of the Communist Party, he described himself as a ‘Private Marxist’.

Dipankar Mukhopadhyay in his authoritative work, ‘Mrinal Sen: Sixty Years in Search of Cinema’, categorises various phases of Sen’s creative evolution. In his later phase, how did Sen handle his disillusionment with the failure of communist countries? In Sen’s own words: “Policies, ideals, values and morals were changed overnight, revolutions of the past were ruthlessly denied, manifestos redrafted, and amidst such unprecedented tumult, the statue of Lenin was uprooted. Deep within, I now realise I am a bundle of confusions.” The fiery Sen was devastated, gradually turning quiet and slipping ‘into a sort of personal cinema’, as Mukhopadhyay notes. Some of his later films, remarkable in their own ways, capture this change.

‘Mahaprithivi’ (1991) begins with the sequence of suicide of a mother one of whose sons, at the peak of the Naxalite movement two decades earlier, was shot dead by the police. What could be the reason behind her taking this step? With communism collapsing in country after country, would her son’s sacrifice be seen as futile and the values he stood for be thrown to the rubbish heap of history? Most of Sen’s films raise such uncomfortable questions.

Sen, as a human being, was generous even to his worst critics. From ordinary men and women to Gabriel García Márquez, all were his friends. He could ruthlessly question anybody and endear him thereafter. I remember an episode during the International Film Festival of India, Calcutta, in 1990. Asked by the editor of a daily bulletin, I penned a short piece on Ray’s ‘Ghare Baire’ (1984) suggesting that it should be treated, contrary to general perception, as one of Ray’s major works. Sen did not know me, but during a discussion at the Nandan Complex, expressed his disapproval of my comment. Finding me sticking to my stand, he termed me a ‘freak’. A decade later, there was a chance meeting at the India International Centre, New Delhi. Recognising me, he started chatting in a jovial mood, with his hand placed over my shoulder, as if we were long lost friends!

At a public function to celebrate his 80th birthday, a bemused Sen spoke about his epitaph: “Here lies a man who lived long and died young!” This was quintessential Sen.

His birth centenary is an occasion to watch his films and rediscover this man and his legacy.

Photos From the personal collection of Mrinal Sen’s family.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

With arrest of Indian mom, mystery of newborn girl shockingly left to die in forest solved in US

2
Nation

Over 2.31 crore, 1 kg gold found in basement of Yojana Bhawan in Jaipur

3
Delhi

CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

4
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

5
Nation

CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at 6 AIIMS

6
Nation

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

7
Sports

Decisions that khaps will take for us could 'hurt nation', warn protesting wrestlers

8
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science, gets certificate at Panjab varsity convocation

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin man convicted of supplying cocaine, cannabis worth millions of pounds from Netherlands to UK and Ireland

10
Nation

Siddaramaiah sworn in as Karnataka CM; several national opposition leaders attend ceremony

Don't Miss

View All
Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Kangra tea leaves for European markets
Himachal

Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Top News

Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

Claims it will destroy the Constitution

Will challenge ordinance: Kejri

Will challenge ordinance: Arvind Kejriwal

Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees

Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees

Kharge’s son among eight ministers take oath | Show of stren...

Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific

Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific

Will help end conflict, PM tells Zelenskyy

Drain on infra, Gurugram locals reject stilt plus 4 floors

Drain on infra, Gurugram locals reject stilt plus 4 floors


Cities

View All

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Eyeing greener pastures, two youths land in Indonesian jail

Commissioner reshuffles property tax dept officials

Police solve 45-yr-old’s murder case; 2 nabbed

ECMO machine donated to SGRDI

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

VP Dhankhar quotes ‘Sholay’ dialogue, advises students to shed fear of failure

3 held with 5 pistols, followed Bishnoi gang

2 found dead on railway tracks

Indoor shooting range turns into dining hall

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Will challenge ordinance: Arvind Kejriwal

Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

18-year-old boy stabbed to death in Delhi

Man held for duping via matrimonial sites

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

Man attacks granthi with sharp weapon in Sultanpur Lodhi's Gurdwara Hatt Sahib, nabbed

Youth beaten to death, protesters block NH for 7 hrs

Phagwara gets centre to make youth job-ready

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku gets going, reviews progress on Adampur airport

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Manual slips being issued at parking lot, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Close shave for 3 as car catches fire at Raikot

5 days on, dumpsite fire yet to be doused

Residential area mishaps most fatal, claimed max lives: NCRB

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Admn imposes ban on Chinese kite string

Shops gutted in fire near level crossing No. 22