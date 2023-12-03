 Storyteller Neelesh Mirsa’s next stop : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Arts
  • Storyteller Neelesh Mirsa’s next stop

Storyteller Neelesh Mirsa’s next stop

He writes songs, has a radio show, brings out a rural newspaper, and now, Neelesh Misra is to perform live

Storyteller Neelesh Mirsa’s next stop

Misra is preparing for his next music album and writing a book on his journey as a storyteller.



Renu Sud Sinha

NEELESH Misra has been telling stories even before his one-of-a-kind storytelling show on radio, ‘Yaadon Ka Idiot Box’, took off more than a decade back, though the format and platforms have been different. The former journalist has reported on wars and conflicts, penned five books, including one on the hijacking of Indian Airlines’ IC-814, written songs for over 50 films and co-scripted screenplays for movies, including ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

From the studios, he is now taking his craft to live audiences for his first national tour. The first leg, comprising 10 cities, including Chandigarh (January 7), starts on December 16. “Because the greatest joy as a storyteller is to narrate stories before a live audience. When you meet them and they speak about the impact of my stories on their lives, it’s an enriching experience,” says the storyteller.

While he calls his life a succession of beautiful coincidences and accidents, Misra’s most successful avatar — that of a storyteller — was a spur-of the-moment decision.

“After quitting my job in 2010, I formed a band, ‘A Band Called Nine’, with Shilpa Rao and some other colleagues. Saregama had commissioned an album. Because I wasn’t a trained musician or a singer and other band members were accomplished artistes, I did this cheap trick to remain relevant. On the spur of the moment, I said I will be telling stories. I had never written or told stories ever before. We were also looking for radio partners. When we played the scratch to Big FM, they offered me a radio show. I had never done radio either but that’s how the show started. Within a week, we realised something extraordinary was happening in terms of audience feedback. It has been going on for 12 years across 100 cities in India.”

Even his debut as a lyricist in Bollywood has an interesting tale. “I had met Mahesh Bhatt while researching for a book. And he recommended me to Pooja for the lyrics of ‘Jism’. In films, usually the tune is composed first and the lyrics are written later. I failed miserably on the first day and decided to stick to reporting but gave it a shot anyway. The song was ‘Jadu hai, nasha hai’ that I wrote in a taxi on the back of a restaurant bill,” smiles Misra. The soundtrack of ‘Jism’ went on to sell 1.5 million copies.

He went on to write some memorable songs, including ‘Kyon naa hum-tum chale’ (‘Barfi’) and ‘Maine dil se kaha’ (‘Rog’). However, he gave it up because he was not finding any creative joy in it. Only when Guneet Monga called him for ‘Pagglait’ did Misra write lyrics after a long hiatus. “I realised that I still enjoyed creating songs. I launched my music album, ‘Phir Milenge’, this year; I have written, composed and sang for it.”

His genesis as a lyricist has interesting beginnings too — a desire to impress his female classmates in college and a ‘rejection’ by Jagjit Singh. “I would gift them songs on their birthdays. I also once wrote to Jagjit Singh, asking him to sing my song. He never replied but from there I developed a passion for writing songs/poetry and even composing them.”

The man who wears many hats with equal ease is ready to don some more. “I am greedy to do new things. It is sometimes too much but I enjoy the multiple facets of my work — whether it’s my rural newspaper ‘Gaon Connection’ or my label ‘Slow’, where I work with artisans and artists who may not be able to find appropriate platforms. I am also working on a book on my journey as a storyteller.”

He is launching his second music album next year. “I just feel grateful and privileged to be able to do so many things,” says Misra.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

2
World

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

3
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover reunite after 6 years, ready to revive their comedy magic on Netflix

4
Delhi

20 flights diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

5
Trending

Here is why netizens mention Rahul Gandhi as Modi-Meloni selfie goes insanely viral

6
Trending

In viral video, Pakistan cricketers seen loading luggage in truck after landing in Australia for test match; sad fans ask 'bhai koi official staff nahi hai'

7
India

After loss to Pakistan, India's envoy defends track record at UNESCO

8
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna shuts down trolls in her viral kiss scene with Ranbir Kapoor as 'Animal' gets a grand opening of Rs 61 crore

9
Ludhiana

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

10
Punjab

Are gangsters like Arsh Dalla and Goldy Brar, operating from abroad, using vulnerable teens for crime?

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Winter Session: Moitra’s likely expulsion set to rock Parl

Winter Session: Moitra's likely expulsion set to rock Parl

Opposition for debate on ethics panel report | Ready for str...

Counting in four states today, winner to get big boost ahead of LS polls

Counting in four states today, winner to get big boost ahead of LS polls

Congress gears up to shift its MLAs to Karnataka

Three pro-Khalistan men sentenced in Auckland for bid to kill Sikh radio host

Three pro-Khalistan men sentenced in Auckland for bid to kill Sikh radio host

74 students hospitalised after consuming food at Sangrur meritorious school; contractor arrested

74 students hospitalised after consuming food at Sangrur meritorious school; contractor arrested

Sugarcane growers continue protest, farm leaders detained

Sugarcane growers continue protest, farm leaders detained


Cities

View All

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Rs 11 per quintal cane price hike a joke: Farmers

Construction, demolition waste recycling plant not fully functional

3 peddlers held with 3.1-kg heroin

Rs 1.25L robbery case cracked, two arrested with weapon

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Mechanised sweeping at 13 villages, Mani Majra likely soon

Chandigarh Civic body blind to defunct lights

No sympathy for fraudsters misusing name of high-ups, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Need to revive diplomacy with Pakistan: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Delhi excise policy case: ED files chargesheet against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

Delhi excise policy case: ED files chargesheet against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

20 flights diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

New cyber crime: Noida logs first case of 'digital arrest', woman duped of over Rs 11 lakh

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Play proactive role in war against AIDS: Health Minister to youth

Dengue stings 9 more

Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Theatre festival in in Patiala opens with play ‘Canada Da Laddu’

‘Checkmate Conquest’ at Mukat International School

Gunjan Chaddah to be in PSSSB