DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Bathinda / Drug traffickers attack Special Task Force team in Bathinda

Drug traffickers attack Special Task Force team in Bathinda

2 cops, a social worker injured
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 10:23 PM May 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A Special Task Force (STF) team was attacked while trying to apprehend drug traffickers in Talwandi Sabo of Bathinda on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place at Teona Pujariyan village.

An ASI, a constable and a social worker were injured in the attack.

Advertisement

According to information, the STF team led by ASI Major Singh had set up a naka at the village. When the team tried to stop two vehicles coming from the Haryana side, the suspects broke through the barricade and tried to flee. While escaping, they attacked the police team with sticks and bricks.

The injured were taken to Civil Hospital, Bathinda.

Advertisement

Dr Gurjeevan Singh said the injured police personnel were undergoing treatment.

The Talwandi Sabo police have registered a case against six individuals based on the victims’ statements and are looking for them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper