Drug traffickers attack Special Task Force team in Bathinda

A Special Task Force (STF) team was attacked while trying to apprehend drug traffickers in Talwandi Sabo of Bathinda on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place at Teona Pujariyan village.

An ASI, a constable and a social worker were injured in the attack.

According to information, the STF team led by ASI Major Singh had set up a naka at the village. When the team tried to stop two vehicles coming from the Haryana side, the suspects broke through the barricade and tried to flee. While escaping, they attacked the police team with sticks and bricks.

The injured were taken to Civil Hospital, Bathinda.

Dr Gurjeevan Singh said the injured police personnel were undergoing treatment.

The Talwandi Sabo police have registered a case against six individuals based on the victims’ statements and are looking for them.