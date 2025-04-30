Muktsar Municipal Council launches night-time cleaning drive to tackle sanitation issues

The Muktsar Municipal Council has launched a special night-time cleaning drive.

Acting on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish, sanitation workers have begun sweeping and cleaning various parts during the night to avoid daytime traffic disruptions and ensure a cleaner environment by morning.

The campaign, led by Rajneesh Girdhar, Executive Officer (EO) of the Muktsar Municipal Council, began earlier this week.

Girdhar said, “During the day, there is traffic on the roads, which makes it difficult to clean. Hence, we have started this drive at night. I urge residents to cooperate by segregating wet and dry waste and refraining from using banned plastic carry bags. A clean and beautiful city can only be achieved with the support of the public.”

Notably, AAP MLA from Muktsar Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar had last month donated two tractor-trailers to a local non-government organisation by spending nearly Rs 15 lakh from his salary saved over the past three years and vowed to provide an additional financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per month for maintaining cleanliness in the town.

Despite these initiatives, several parts of Muktsar continue to suffer from overflowing sewage and heaps of garbage. The road leading to the Civil Hospital is particularly affected, creating significant problem for patients and healthcare workers.

While the night-time sanitation campaign has been widely appreciated as a positive step, locals stress the need for a more holistic approach to address the sanitation problems.

Notably, the responsibility for sewage and water supply falls under the jurisdiction of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department.