 Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda : The Tribune India

Earlier, he was booked in 2020 for taking bribe of Rs 43,000 and the case is still pending in court

PTI

Chandigarh, March 5

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has nabbed an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of police for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe.

Jagtar Singh, who was posted at Talwandi Sabo police station in Bathinda, was arrested on Saturday on the complaint of a resident of main bazaar Talwandi Sabo, said an official statement here.

The complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the police official had demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe to help him in a case.

The complainant had alleged that the ASI had already taken Rs 5,000 and was asking to pay the remaining money.

A VB team from Bathinda Range laid a trap and the accused police official was arrested while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 as second instalment from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the ASI at VB police station Bathinda Range.

Further investigation in this case was under progress.

The statement said earlier too the cop was booked for taking bribe of Rs 43,000 in 2020.    "The accused was earlier booked on an online complaint under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2020 while he was posted at police station canal colony Bathinda for taking a bribe of Rs 43,000. This case is still pending in the court of additional district and sessions judge Bathinda," it said.  

