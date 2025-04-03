DT
PT
Home / Bathinda / Punjab schools launch initiative to curb sugar intake among students

Punjab schools launch initiative to curb sugar intake among students

The campaign would also target reducing the availability of junk food and sugary drinks within school premises and promote healthier dietary alternatives
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 09:33 AM Apr 03, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Students in a classroom at a government school in Muktsar district. Photo for representation only
In a bid to address the rising concerns over high-sugar consumption among children, the Punjab School Education Department has directed schools to establish special display boards named “sugar boards” to monitor and reduce sugar intake.

The initiative follows recommendations from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

According to an official letter issued by the department to all the District Education Officers (DEOs) in the state, excessive sugar consumption is a key factor contributing to obesity and diabetes in children.

The directive aims to raise awareness about the recommended daily sugar intake for different age groups, highlight the sugar content in various food items, and educate students on the harmful effects of excessive sugar consumption.

The campaign would also target reducing the availability of junk food and sugary drinks within school premises and promote healthier dietary alternatives.

The Department has instructed the DEOs to ensure strict compliance with these guidelines.

The move has been welcomed by health experts, who believe it will promote a healthier lifestyle.

