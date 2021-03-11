This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Bathinda, May 12

Intriguing as it may sound, a 67-year-old man in Bathinda has become centre of attraction in the town, as he wears clothes made out of sacks for the past 40 years.

Chhangur Prasad, who originally hails from the Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh, came to Bathinda, Punjab in search of work way back in 1975. A gardener by profession, Prasad sells garlands made of flowers, and leaves at around 4.30 am daily.

While moving around in the city on his bicycle, he became an object of people’s affection. Owing to his dressing, he is often asked questions for opting to wear clothes made of sack and stopped by to click selfies.

Although he started wearing clothes made of sack in 1982 after following the footsteps of a Mathura-based guru, he respects all religions equally and spreads the message of universal brotherhood and harmony.

Talking to The Tribune, Prasad said, “As per teachings of my guru, I adopted this dressing for a lifetime around four decades ago. He propagated harmony and simple living. I get sacks from Mathura and then get them stitched here. Not just outerwear, even the inner garments I am wearing are made of sacks. People near bus stands, railway stations and other public areas often stop to observe my clothing while some others approach me for interaction and even take pictures with me. There are a few people who poke fun at me for wearing sack clothes."

Prasad has five daughters and three sons and lives in the Janta Nagar area of Bathinda for the past 48 years. He even sells lemons and chillies used by vehicle owners to ward off evil.

On being asked about what changes he experienced after donning sack clothes and what message he wanted to give to the people in general, Prasad said, “It enabled me to have a simple approach towards life, both in my physical as well as mental outlook. I subsequently ended up altering my decisions and actions. There is so much hatred, atrocities and violence all around us. As far as a message is concerned, I think people must shun greed of accumulating more money than needed and instead of going after material pursuits, must make genuine efforts to progress in the spiritual journey."