Home / Bathinda / Swift action by Muktsar police lands 3 escapees back in lock-up; SHO, 5 others suspended

They escaped from Kabarwala police station on Saturday night
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 10:05 AM Apr 14, 2025 IST
Three re-arrested within 24 hours after escape from Kabarwala police station. Tribune photo
In just 24 hours of their escape, Muktsar police claimed to have re-arrested all three accused who managed to give cops the slip from their custody on Saturday night from Kabarwala police station lock-up.

The trio, Boota Singh of Muktsar and Lovetain of Fazilka, were both arrested on Thursday allegedly with 3.3-quintels of poppy husk, and Shamsher Singh of Kattianwali village, was booked in an attempt to murder case. They had managed to flee after partially breaking the window grills of the lock-up.

Notably, Boota Singh was re-arrested just a few hours after his escape, but Lovetain Singh and Shamsher Singh were traced later after continuous efforts by several police teams.

Talking to The Tribune, Muktsar SSP Akhil Chaudhary said, “All three escapees have been re-arrested within 24 hours through the well-coordinated efforts of multiple teams.”

The SHO of Kabarwala police station and five others were suspended on Sunday for negligence, and an FIR was registered in this regard as well.

Those suspended included Inspector Davinder Kumar, the then SHO of Kabarwala police station, along with Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jarnail Singh, assistant munshi Narinder Singh, and three Home Guard jawans namely Gurmeet Singh, Manjit Singh and Mehtab Singh.

Additionally, a case has been registered against the ASI, the assistant munshi, the three home guard jawans who were on duty at the time of the escape, as well as the three escapees.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Ravinder Kumar has been posted as the new SHO of Kabarwala police station.

