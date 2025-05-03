‘Unauthorised’ godown sealed in Gidderbaha for storing seeds

Ahead of the paddy and cotton sowing season, Agriculture Department officials raided several seed stores in Gidderbaha town late last evening and sealed the godown of a prominent firm for allegedly operating it without permission.

Sources said the department had recently received complaints about banned varieties of paddy seeds being sold in the market.

Dr Karanjit Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Muktsar, said the facility had not been approved by the department.

“The firm was required to get approval for an extension to the existing facility, but the necessary formalities were not completed. We have now sealed the godown. Seeds of paddy and basmati were found stored there. Some samples have been collected and are being sent for testing,” he said.

He further informed that an investigation was underway to determine how long the godown had been in use and whether any previous warnings had been issued.

Meanwhile, the incident has raised concerns about the regulation of seed storage and the risks posed to farmers by potentially unverified stock.