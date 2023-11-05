'14 Historic Walks of Delhi' by Swapna Liddle explores the Capital on foot

Tribune News Service

One of the most famous narrators of Delhi’s heritage, historian Swapna Liddle’s ‘14 Historic Walks of Delhi’ is just the book for those willing to explore the historic city on their own, or those simply interested in knowing more about it. An outcome of years of walking through Delhi, the book first came out in 2011 and has been out of print for long.

Over at least two millennia, Delhi has witnessed several kingdoms and empires come and go, and has been enriched by each one of them. Their imprint survives to this day in the modern metropolis, most visibly, in its historic buildings, gardens and settlements. This book handholds the readers and takes them through this rich turf.

The routes discussed in the book are tried and tested. Some are through areas that are well known, including the World Heritage Sites of Qutub Minar complex, Humayun’s Tomb and Red Fort. Others, such as Khirki or Mehrauli village, aren’t on a regular tourist’s itinerary. The walking routes Liddle charts out in the book are aimed to lead you clearly through an area, helping you find your way around, and identify each building. Each walk tells the readers about the historical background of the site. It informs you about the significant architectural and decorative figures, and the concepts and techniques behind them.

Detailed maps encapsulate information about tickets, the nearest bus stop and metro station, parking availability, and advice about the appropriate walking gear.