A Bird on my Windowsill

In his latest book, Manav Kaul sifts through the past, delves into the present and talks about all creative impulses — writing, directing theatre and acting — that have made him who he is. The book is a rich tapestry of thoughts and feelings, of todays and tomorrows, of being alone and seeking loneliness.

Ponniyin Selvan Book 2: Troubled Waters by Kalki. Translated by Nandini Krishnan. Westland. Pages 300. Rs 399

Second in the multi-volume translation of Kalki’s classic ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, ‘Troubled Waters’ catches the pace and lyricism of the Thamizh (Tamil) novel. Set in the Chola era, the novel is about the political intrigue and dynastic upheavals that Ilaiya Rani Nandini, wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, has to face.