A Dismantled State: The Untold Story of Kashmir After Article 370

HISTORICAL events, political and cartographic alterations have always shaped the lives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. August 5, 2019 changed the status quo in more ways than one. Written by journalist Anuradha Bhasin, the book takes a look at how watering down of Article 370 and the consequent changes altered the internal landscape of the place, shaping the geography, society, identity, economy and politics. The author says the book is as much about politics as it is about the ordinary people of J&K, even as it captures a dim glimpse of what some of them endure.
WHAT began as an installation by artist Shilpa Gupta is now a 358-page book that features writings by persecuted poets, writers and activists from all over the world. The writings include Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish’s ‘Identity Card’, Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib’s ‘Constitution’ and author Metin Demirtas’ ‘Che Guevara’. The book, put together by Gupta along with Salil Tripathi, a writer and former journalist based in New York, brings many of the poets featured in the installation. It is an immersive experience, featuring illustrations and images alongside the written pieces.
KNOWN for her bestselling series ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’, Holly Jackson’s new edge-of-the-seat mystery is a story of six friends on a road trip. When their RV breaks down in the middle of nowhere, they realise this is no accident. They have been trapped by someone out there in the dark, someone who clearly wants one of them dead. With eight hours until dawn, the six friends must escape, or figure out which of them is the target. But is there a liar among them? Buried secrets will come to light and tensions inside the RV will reach deadly levels.
THE final book in Sudha Murty’s ‘The Gopi Diaries’ series — ‘Growing Up’ — is out now. The little pup from ‘Coming Home’ and ‘Finding Love’ is now all grown up and has new adventures, new interests and a new dog-person in his life. He’s also wiser: ‘I learnt a great lesson, which I want to teach my children. Loyalty to humans brings happiness and peace into our lives.’ Written in Sudha Murty’s inimitable style, and told in Gopi’s voice, these simple stories show us just why pets are so precious — for their love, devotion and boundless affection.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...