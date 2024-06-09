A Fly on the RBI Wall
by Alpana Killawala.
Rupa. Pages 232. Rs 595
Harshad Mehta scam, liberalisation of the Indian economy — Alpana Killawala’s tenure with the communications department of the Reserve Bank of India coincided with a very vibrant phase of the central bank. ‘A Fly on the RBI Wall’ is a no-holds-barred account of her journey, a peek into the minds of the governors, all eminent scholars, under whom she worked over the course of a career spanning more than two decades.
Festival Stories Through the Year
by Rachna Chhabria.
HarperCollins. Pages 246. Rs 250
Latest in the ‘Roots of India’ series, this book invites young readers to rejoice in India’s rich culture through the simple stories of two twins, Natasha and Nikhil, as they experience an entire year of festivals and celebrations — starting with Lohri in January and ending with Christmas in December. India is a country of myriad festivals. Not a month goes by in which we don’t have something to celebrate. This work celebrates that happy spirit.
