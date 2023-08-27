 Aftab Seth: Ambassador of goodwill, positivity : The Tribune India

Aftab Seth: Ambassador of goodwill, positivity

Aftab Seth: Ambassador of goodwill, positivity

A Diplomat’s Garden: An Autobiography by Aftab Seth. Birch Books. Pages 568. Rs 1,300



Dipankar Gupta

AFTAB SETH’S ‘A Diplomat’s Garden’ is aromatic, scenic and delightful; just as every garden should be. Once we set foot on Aftab’s turf, we realise how cultivated the man is and how curated each of his passions is, from poetry, drama to diplomacy, and so much more in between. Probably his early years at The Doon School gave him the licence to skill. Aftab stood first in practically every subject, became a Rhodes Scholar and finally, a much-acclaimed Ambassador of India.

He has had luck on his side, like every gardener must, for he was born in a family where cultures mingled. Hindu, Islamic and Welsh Anglican genes flow happily in him and by choice, he, in turn, has done his bit to enlarge his family’s gene pool. As if all these blessings were not enough, he has had the superb luck of the draw in Pola, his talented and ever supportive wife.

It is refreshing to read an account of a life where there is no rancour, or resentment, at any point, but joy in receiving every little gift of friendship and goodwill that comes one’s way. It is also uplifting to read how kind human nature can be when, on several occasions, at great personal risk to themselves, Aftab’s friends and colleagues, in foreign locales, came unhesitatingly to his help. They often did this while bullets were flying and there was rioting on the streets at some of the places Aftab was posted at. It is because Aftab notes each such act with fondness that they appear magnified to the reader. Not one of these were taken as an entitlement, official courtesy, or systemic reciprocity, but as sheer abundant generosity.

These sections are the sweetest spot. Do friendships emerge out of chance or people just get the friends they deserve? The latter is surely the case with Aftab and his family. In his days in Lebanon, Egypt and Pakistan, his colleagues and friends abroad, some of whom were even unfriendly to India’s policies of the day, stood by his side. There were matters of medical emergencies and ill-health but Aftab and Pola pulled through each of them because their goodwill radiated outwards to embrace so many.

I have hardly any talent or taste for international relations and it is bad manners to be so ill-informed, but there is little I could do to correct the situation. This is why it was such a pleasure to read Aftab’s book. Matters that were remote and impregnable suddenly appeared accessible. Now, the politics of post-Independence Indonesia, or post-revolution Vietnam, or the strange power-sharing arrangement in Lebanon have come alive. I am, as a result, sufficiently curious to know and read more. The chapters on Pakistan perhaps reveal how adroitly Aftab managed to mingle hard diplomacy with soft touches of friendship.

As in every profession, there are rivalries, bickering and pettifogging, and it is clear that Aftab had his fair share of those, but when he relates these, there is always a happy ending. There are vignettes too that tell you, in a glimpse, so much about the host country. Such as Melina Mercouri’s careless cavorting while in a rather formal setting. Or how Benazir’s mother pulled up her staff for not attending to Aftab who, as a guest, deserved the most gracious courtesies. Or, at a grander level, how Japan’s Imperial family treated Aftab and his wife with dignity and respect.

Of course, Japan is Aftab Seth’s true love. It began as a teenage crush and grew into an adult romance. He brought Japan to India in a way no diplomat ever has. Aftab was also given a full Japanese name which tells one of the respect he earned while he was serving there. Additionally, he is on the boards of several Japanese educational institutions and is a Visiting Professor at Keio University as well. His writings have won him laudatory reviews from the highest Japanese quarters, including the monarchy. These are great achievements for any diplomat.

As a diplomat, he spent a lot of quality time and energy not only in sorting out political and economic matters, but in learning about the culture of the countries he was in. To this end, he successfully showcased Indian arts, dance, drama and philosophy wherever he was posted and, at the same time, brought to India the best of other cultures. It is here that his wife, Pola (aka Nilima), was an invaluable asset. A trained exponent of classical dance and a connoisseur of fine arts, she purveyed the best of Indian culture to whichever country Aftab was posted to.

Diplomats today are often so immersed in sorting out trade and arms deals that they lose sight of the essence of diplomacy, namely, bringing ordinary people across continents closer. Hopefully, this book will inspire fresh foreign service recruits to change gears and press the pedal on the cultural and human dimensions, just as Aftab Seth did.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Student beaten up by teacher, principal for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on classroom board in Kathua of J-K

2
Punjab

3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat

3
Entertainment

Have Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora parted ways? Reports suggest so

4
Nation

Pakistan terms Chandrayaan-3 success as 'great scientific achievement'

5
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

6
Nation

Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher booked under bailable charges in slap video case; Opposition slams BJP over 'hate politics'

7
India

Chandrayaan-3: New video shows Pragyan rover roaming around 'Shiv Shakti' point to unravel lunar secrets

8
Punjab

ED freezes Rs 6 crore assets after raids against Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in money-laundering probe

9
Diaspora

Vivek Ramaswamy hints at joining Donald Trump as his running mate in next year's presidential polls

10
Entertainment

'Yeh kaali-kaali aankhen' lyricist Dev Kohli dies at 81

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Top News

Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit

Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit

Did Haryana, Manipur Governors grill BJP govts on Nuh, ethni...

‘Shiv Shakti’ & ‘Tiranga’: PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

Announces Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports

Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports

Move seen as attempt to check rising prices

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

MLA Mamman Khan on notice, told to join probe


Cities

View All

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Patients suffer as ayurvedic wing at hospital lies closed

Amritsar MC removes encroachments from Heritage Street

9 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases in Amritsar dist

Tardy pace of Amritsar-Ferozepur rail track work irks businessmen

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Encroachment at Panchkula park raises eyebrows

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

PGI to lead effort to promote oral health in Chandigarh schools

4,652 Chandigarh vendors got loan under PM scheme

PM seeks Delhiites’ cooperation for G20 leaders’ summit in Sept

PM seeks Delhiites’ cooperation for G20 leaders’ summit in Sept

Panel at officer’s hometown to verify OBC certificate

Zoo celebrates first birthday of tiger cubs

Spouse chops off CRPF woman’s hand in Delhi

Schoolkid among two injured in knife attack

Tractor-trailer driver dies in road mishap

Tractor-trailer driver dies in road mishap

Four arrested for kidnapping, attacking man, live-in partner

Suicide by brothers: Activist visits family, seeks justice

Stray dogs keep residents in fear

Short circuit claims life, triggers fire

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Decreasing sunshine hours spell trouble for state: Research

Kin of man swept away into Pak allege no help from authorities

Worker falls off 15th floor, dies

Khanna cops crack blind robbery case, arrest three suspects

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate: Mohali Yadavindra Public School pips Patiala team

Seminar dwells on prevention, control of stubble burning

Federation supports J&K engineers’ stir

Orientation programme