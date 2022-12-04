 Air Cmde Nitin Sathe's 1971. 1999. War Stories is a collection of heroic tales from 1971 to Kargil : The Tribune India

Air Cmde Nitin Sathe's 1971. 1999. War Stories is a collection of heroic tales from 1971 to Kargil

Air Cmde Nitin Sathe's 1971. 1999. War Stories is a collection of heroic tales from 1971 to Kargil

1971. 1999. War Stories by Air Cmde Nitin Sathe (retd). Vitasta. Pages 223. Rs 525



Maj Gen Raj Mehta (Retd)

An ex-NDA cadet, experienced helicopter pilot, gourmet cook, motivational speaker, avid blogger, amateur graphologist and a prolific author, Nitin Sathe is kosher. His astuteness is evidenced by the fact that he has not just recorded braveheart stories from veterans across the air-land space, but used friendly, non-judgmental prose with the intent of bridging inter-Service gaps in the understanding and execution of operations. This makes the book ‘War Stories 1971. 1999.’ worth reading. What’s probably helped his much-needed ‘jointness’ psyche is the fact that his father, an ace ‘Topchi’ (Gunner), accepted Nitin’s choice of an air warrior’s career without rancour. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari terms the book “unadulterated, raw with real warrior anecdotes”. Army Vice Chief Gen BS Raju writes that the book is about “two wars, one soul — brought to life by stories of valour, grit and tenacity”. Both statements reflect jointness, a national need.

The book records stories of bravehearts from across the air-land space. MoD

The book covers the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation and 1999 Kargil wars with passing reference to the Western Front through anecdotal stories starting with his dad, Col BK Sathe’s Mountain Artillery (75/24 Pack How) exploits with the then-fledgling Mukti Bahini inside East Pakistan. His ‘Happy birthday Neelima’ telegram from Dacca to his wife had her fall unconscious before the postman could read the greetings to the traumatised family as receipt of a telegram during war often spelt death. Brig MV Gharpure narrates his manually operated Swedish L-60 AD gun experience and how an enemy aircraft was brought down.

What’s spell-binding, however, is the in-depth story of the jugaad-driven tough training of the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) — from the formation of the Bangladesh Government-in-Exile at Tollygunge, Calcutta, to the war’s victorious end. The story of ‘Kilo Force’ and its BAF arm, ‘Kilo Flight’, using ex-PAF Bangla officers under IAF watch, is riveting. The manner in which the IAF picked up its best helicopter and fixed wing pilots under the highly decorated, charismatic, ruthless yet considerate flying legend, Gp Capt (later AVM) Chandan Singh, for training the selected BAF pilots commencing September 28, 1971, is the stuff legends are made of.

The success achieved by helicopter operations in the 4 Corps zone at Sylhet taking 4/5 Gurkhas (FF) over the Surma river on December 7, resulting in the surrender of two Pakistani brigades, is breathtaking. More so is the spectacular day-night troop and equipment ferrying, starting with 4 Guards, by helicopter flights over the mighty Meghna. It won the war for India, coupled with the Tangail paradrop of 2 Para by the IAF a few days later using the AN-12, Packet, Dakota and Caribou aircraft.

There is detailed coverage of Gen Sagat Singh, the forward-thinking GOC, 4 Corps, and Chandan, besides other IAF and Army officers. There is an account of the achievements of the ‘father of the Army Aviation Corps’, Lt Gen N Chatterjee, and his exploits, including conduct of a top-secret mission and ‘pulverising’ enemy armour crossing the Tawi river in the Chhamb sector by conducting an artillery shoot. One smiles at the exaggeration but that’s par for the course in anecdotal recording!

The Kargil War stories focus largely on the IAF’s Operation Safed Sagar and the detailed planning, challenges, jugaad and skill that were brought into play to take on the Pakistani troop deployment at Tiger Hill and neutralise Muntho Dhalo logistics. The IAF used some of its best and brightest pilots and the results showed despite losing three aircraft/helicopters at the beginning. Kargil brought out not just the inter-Service cooperation, but equally the need for its improvement on both sides, including in maps, Identify-Friend-Foe (IFF), use of GPS, creation of high-altitude-targeting-templates and linking Army grid references to the IAF use of WGS-84 US Global Reference Systems.

While a quality read, the book suffers from poor maps. The publishers also needed to invest in fact-checking, one example being that 4/5 Gurkha (FF) was transported by helicopters across the Surma, and not the Meghna, river. The Artillery Howitzer is termed 75/24 Pack How, not ‘Packed’ How. These mistakes distract from an otherwise enjoyable and educative, spirit-boosting and military ethos building effort.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab BJP announces its office-bearers

2
Entertainment

Indian-origin Canadian influencer and TikTok star Megha Thakur dies

3
Haryana

Gangster Ankit Rana who operated extortion rackets in Punjab and Haryana arrested

4
Brand Connect

Super Slim Keto Gummies Review 2023: Does Super Slim Keto Work? Or Is It A Scam? Updated Canada & US Report!

5
J & K

J-K agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment

6
Nation

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pak's new Army chief Asif Munir

7
Nation

Plans on IAC II put on hold for now; examining option of repeat order of INS Vikrant: Navy Chief Admiral Kumar

8
Punjab

BSF seizes 27kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab's Fazilka

9
Diaspora

2 Indian-Americans at centre of Hunter Biden's laptop story

10
Amritsar

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm

Vote for making Delhi clean, beautiful city: CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to voters

Vote for making Delhi clean, beautiful city: CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to voters

Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their fran...

Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Discuss Russia-Ukraine war, highlight emerging security chal...

Guj polling tomorrow, EC flags urban apathy

Gujarat polling on Monday, EC flags urban apathy

Ph-2 Asks voters to turn out in large numbers

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm


Cities

View All

Shift ISBT for permanent solution to traffic congestion: Amritsar residents

Shift ISBT for permanent solution to traffic congestion: Amritsar residents

Stretch of problems: Poor management to blame for jams from Amritsar Railway Station Road to Bhandari Bridge

Tangled Mess: Risking life, vendors operating under transformers in Amritsar

Amritsar MC asked to remove roadside encroachments

No trace of gangster who fled from court

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Spurious Drugs: No FIR yet, onus on Chandigarh drug authority, says PGI

Chandigarh-Zirakpur side of elevated road thrown open

Chandigarh: Triangular Mayoral polls on the cards

Main shooter of Bhupi Rana gang held at Barwala

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Delhi set for high-stakes civic elections today

Man shot dead by two assailants

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday for MCD poll preparations

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

District leaders make the cut as BJP rejigs state, central panels

22 months on, project to develop Haibowal Leisure Valley hangs fire

22 months on, project to develop Haibowal Leisure Valley hangs fire

Dist logs lowest farm fires in 3 years as kharif season ends

Mobile repair shop owner held with 22 phones

23 file nomination papers for DBA poll

District sees no fresh Covid case

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

Jai Inder Kaur appointed BJP state vice-president

Truck with 250 cartons of liquor impounded in Fatehgarh Sahib

Property dealer booked for encroachment on govt land

Chupki college girls emerge volleyball champs