 Ali Akbar Natiq’s ‘Naulakhi Kothi’ is an earthy epic unspooled from core of Punjab : The Tribune India

  • Book Reviews
  • Ali Akbar Natiq’s ‘Naulakhi Kothi’ is an earthy epic unspooled from core of Punjab

Ali Akbar Natiq’s ‘Naulakhi Kothi’ is an earthy epic unspooled from core of Punjab

Ali Akbar Natiq’s ‘Naulakhi Kothi’ is an earthy epic unspooled from core of Punjab

Naulakhi Kothi by Ali Akbar Natiq. Translated by Naima Rashid. Penguin Random House. Pages 480. Rs 599



Maninder Sidhu

GRAND colonial houses, with their awe-inspiring architectural splendour, cemented in the social and cultural practices of a period, have the potential to become evocative metaphors that string together diverse, asymmetrical human stories. As history goes, ‘Naulakhi Kothi’ and ‘Taylor Haveli’ in Renala Khurd are two impressive colonial-era mansions in Okara, Pakistan, that got mired in controversy and myth as their residents decided to stay on after Partition in 1947. Both estates, ‘native homes’ to the British settlers, eventually taken over by the State, causing existential crises for the heirs, now stand dilapidated.

The acclaimed Urdu novelist Ali Akbar Natiq, who grew up in Okara, weaves his thought-provoking novel ‘Naulakhi Kothi’ against the backdrop of the enigmatic ‘nine lakh mansion’. The monumental work effortlessly brings to life the complexity of social and political relations between the British, Muslim, Sikh and Hindu communities in pre-Partition central Punjab. Considering the epic scale of the novel, its English translation by Naima Rashid is an invaluable contribution to sub-continental English fiction. It captures the narrative force of the source text with matching felicity and nuance.

The daastan-go strategically chooses the heart of Punjab, the region between Bangla (Fazilka), Jalalabad, Guru Harsahai, Ferozepur, Kasur and Lahore, as the scene of his layered narrative and instantly strikes a chord with readers across borders. The protagonist, William, heir to the titular bungalow, returns to Hindustan after eight years of training as a civil servant in London and is appointed assistant commissioner at Jalalabad. The parallel ‘rags to riches’ story of Maulvi Karamat and his descendants is, in a manner, a foil to the fateful saga of William.

Alongside, the linear narrative organically enmeshes the characteristic rivalries between landlords in undivided rural Punjab which often turned communal. The fight between Chaudry Ghulam Haider of Jodhapur and Saudha Singh of Jhandoowala reveals the visceral fierceness of the feudal value system, gamely enacted through acts of violence in the name of religion and honour. Needless to say, women are confined to the zenanah. The story gallops through gripping occurrences with vivid details of places, people, flora and fauna. Descriptions of time with reference to fajar, zuhar, asar and maghrib and of spatial dimension in counts of camels and elephants, and other amusing metaphors, evince Natiq’s intimacy with the native ethos and his expertise in traditional masonry.

At places, the narrative reinforces monolithic constructs of communities, giving a skewed and one-sided idea of cultures. Characters add free-flowing religious invectives to troubled communal waters and, in a way, pre-empt the infernal horrors of Partition that follow later as an integral part of the story. On the whole, a direct approach, robust descriptions and an honest local idiom soak the tale in Dostoevskian realism.

Rashid’s translation nails the challenging task of fusing the rhythms of Urdu, Punjabi and English languages in a contemporary idiom. She retains culturally specific words like gundasas, shalwar, lacha, khussa, mashk, rizq and the popular foliage terms like berseem, jand, karir, bhakra, aak, shareenh, among others. There are a few oversights and inconsistencies that could have been easily handled.

In times plagued by the increasing slipperiness of history writing, there is an increasing tendency to turn towards cultural and artistic renderings of societal sagas. Given its scope, depth and idiom, ‘Naulakhi Kothi’ stands out as one of the most important 21st century novels on post/colonial Hindustan in general, and Punjab in particular.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

India, China among 8 countries US restricts trade with over support for Russia's military

2
World

Palestinians say 198 killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation after Hamas assault leaves 100 dead in Israel

3
Diaspora

2 Indian pilots among 3 dead in plane crash in Canada's British Columbia

4
Punjab

Viral video: Sikh man with 'Say No To Khalistan' poster says Khalistanis bringing bad name to Sikhism

5
Diaspora

UP court sentences British citizen to death for murdering NRI husband

6
World

Sunak, Trudeau underscore need for de-escalation of India-Canada diplomatic row

7
India

Watch: Blast caught on camera; Army ammunition swept away in Sikkim floodwaters explodes on Teesta river bank

8
World

'Avoid unnecessary movement': Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory; PM Modi says stand in solidarity with Israel

9
Punjab

Punjab BJP holds protest against AAP Government over SYL issue

10
Business

GST Council decides to levy 18 per cent GST on corporate guarantee for subsidiaries, cut tax on molasses to 5 per cent

Don't Miss

View All
Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Top News

‘We’re at war’: Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead

'We're at war': Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead

200 civilians die as Hamas fires thousands of rockets, sends...

61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold

61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold

PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10

No GST on loose flour with 70% millets; 5% on labelled variant

No GST on loose flour with 70% millets; 5% on labelled variant

62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive

62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive

Toll 30 I Bodies of eight Army personnel recovered, search c...

ISRO set to hold abort test for Gaganyaan mission

ISRO set to hold abort test for Gaganyaan mission


Cities

View All

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Trailer of film ‘Atari Junction’ to be released on Oct 10

Fire incidents continue to rise as farmers reluctant to shun old ways

Encroachments, traffic jams rile residents

2 killed in road accidents in villages

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to jail inmate after court hearing

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to jail inmate after court hearing

Work on Rs 90-crore tertiary water supply project to begin soon

Three decades on, Sector 38 house owner gets justice

Faculty members of PGI among top global researchers

Man arrested with 11 stolen 2-wheelers

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Will take legal recourse, says Raghav Chadha on bungalow cancellation

Sikh man’s anti-Khalistan poster video goes viral

Month-long drive against dust pollution launched in Delhi

Delhi prisons get devices to detect hidden mobile phones

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Cops step up vigil for upcoming festive season

JIT told to refund Rs 1 cr to allottee

Minister inaugurates road construction works, lays stones of projects

Mazdoor union on indefinite strike over poor hike in wages

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana MC razes 3 illegal constructions

Ward watch: Overflowing sewers at New Shivaji Nagar a headache

VB cracks whip on corruption

Ludhiana: 2 cops held for sexually harassing girl

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners in Patiala

Seminar dwells on Labour Codes 2020

10 Patiala schools participate in debate on Artificial Intelligence