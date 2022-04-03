‘Alipura’, a translation of Gyan Chaturvedi’s ‘Baramasi’, is a spoof on life in Bundelkhand

‘Alipura’, a translation of Gyan Chaturvedi’s ‘Baramasi’, is a spoof on life in Bundelkhand

Alipura by Gyan Chaturvedi Translated by Salim Yusufji. Juggernaut. Pages 328. Rs 599

Harvinder Khetal

ALIPURA’, the translation of the story of a lower middle-class family of Alipura — a village in Jhansi district of Bundelkhand — in English by Salim Yusufji of the acclaimed Gyan Chaturvedi’s ‘Baramasi’ makes a good read, even though the punch and rustic flavour of the colloquial language of the original is somewhat diluted in the process.. The retention of expressions like ‘bhaiyya’, ‘hau’, ‘katta’, ‘abe’, ‘yaar’ and ‘halke raja’ liberally peppered in the narrative harks the reader back to the Hindi heartland.

The never-ending hide and seek that fortune plays with the widowed Amma and her four sons (all struggling to clear the ‘Inter’ exam, but for a bright one who cracks the ‘daaktari’ line) and a daughter (with a ‘somewhat subdued’ complexion who goes on to do a BA ‘privately’ as the wait for a ‘boy’ coming to see her saying yes prolongs) of the 1960s is portrayed in a satirically humourous manner, evocatively delineating the prevalent social and political scenario. The trials and tribulations of the protagonists, endowed with unique characteristics and attitudes, provide a huge canvas for a 360-degree socio-economic portrait. It finds ready empathy even today, as 50 years down the line, our towns and villages remain rooted to the same old patriarchal beliefs and customs revolving around honour, caste, romance, politics, corruption, religion, marriage, poverty, crime, etc, that the characters project.

But for an odd progress, like horse-drawn tongas giving way to motorised vehicles for local transport, not much can be boasted of in the name of gains. It partly explains why ‘Baramasi’ remains a perennially best-selling Hindi novel since it was first published in 1999 and which has been adapted into a stage play and is poised for a feature film avatar. The Padma Shri awarded to author Gyan Chaturvedi, a medical doctor, celebrates his uncanny sense of catching the society’s pulse and writing prowess.

However, what seals the universal acceptance of the book is the Dube clan’s unwavering faith in their dreams coming true some day, as also — it keeps them going — a belief for ‘achhe din’ despite the wheel of time moving imperceptibly and, at times, even suffering big reversals. The years passing by are ingeniously brought to life with comic allusions to Bollywood along the lines of Dilip Kumar having become a ‘has been’ and the popularity of Dharmendra rising with every new film, the ‘Sadhana cut’ hairstyle and film songs used to woo women.

Thus, when the tale takes a year’s leap, though their “aangan was littered with the debris of crushed dreams”, there are no dramatic changes. “The interest of writing about middle-class people is that even when everything in life changes for them, their lives don’t look substantially different.”

‘Alipura’ gives a fairly well-rounded peek to this hilarious and typical Bundelkhandi account of the common man who carries on toiling, with the flame of hope never flickering. The journey of Amma (hoping a child of hers turns out to be like her late well-read poet husband) and her children, who she proclaims are all ‘gaus’ (simple and nice fellows like cows) and wishes that all parents be blessed with such children, is compellingly narrated. Her recitation of her good-for-nothing sons’ virtues is a splendid spoof summing up the novel’s gist.

Guchchan, the unemployed wife beater, for Amma is an “utter gau. A sadhu-natured soul. All he cares about is his puja and recitation”.

Chhuttan, the one with a glad eye: “He’s just sat his Inter again. Never misses a trick. He could teach professional crooks a thing or two.”

Lalla, the katta-wielding (country rifle) and body-building one, who goes on to commit an ‘honour crime’: “Isn’t a bad boy at all. Not when you know him. It’s true that studies don’t hold his attention. And he can get violent. He’s a bit headstrong, hot-blooded, but simple.” Chandu, who abandoned his family that had over-stretched its means to make him a doctor: “If God wanted to give such a child to everyone, He couldn’t. So learned. Educated. He has no idea what’s going on outside of his books and studies.” As their dreams that are a riot in their youth gradually snap and then crash as ‘dreams must shatter’, the reader is drawn to their experiences of life and many setbacks and finally agrees with the eternal truth: ‘keep dreaming for life runs on dreams’.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Video of Jim Carrey forcibly kissing Alicia resurfaces after his comment on Will Smith. Is actor-comedian's retirement announcement anything to do with it?

2
Punjab

10 Deputy Commissioners transferred in major reshuffle in Punjab

3
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

4
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

5
Punjab

Instead of 'badlav' as promised by AAP, police officer is rewarded with 'badli', says a surprised Partap Bajwa

6
Punjab

'Gangster' shot dead in Moga village, another injured

7
Nation

BJP 'full of arrogance', give chance to AAP in Gujarat, says Arvind Kejriwal at Ahmedabad roadshow

8
Health

Next pandemic could be caused by insect-borne viruses like Zika, dengue: WHO

9
World

Imran Khan no-confidence motion: Bid to remove me backed by United States, says Pakistan PM

10
Punjab

Resolution in Punjab Vidhan Sabha demanding transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab not first such move

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Top Stories

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM urges youth to stage ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Prohibitory orders clamped around National Assembly as Pakistan PM calls for ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote

With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI gove...

Ahead of no-trust vote, PM Imran ‘confident’ of victory; Opposition eyes ‘treason’ case against him

Ahead of no-trust vote, Pak PM Imran 'confident' of victory; Opposition eyes 'treason' case against him

Khan needs 172 votes in Lower House of 342 to foil Oppositio...

Sri Lanka blocks social media platforms after imposing emergency, curfew

Sri Lanka blocks social media platforms after imposing emergency, curfew

Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber, YouTube among restricted...

School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case

School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case

SHO shifted; victim’s kin lift dharna

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

The resumption of classes has come as a big relief to 2,000 ...

Cities

View All

Health employees boycott work at govt, private hospitals in Amritsar

Health employees boycott work at govt, private hospitals in Amritsar

Improve functioning of MC depts, Amritsar Mayor tells officials

Lane for autos to streamline traffic near bus terminus in Amritsar

Tarn Taran woman found murdered

Notorious criminal fires at cops, escapes

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

Fund crunch in PGI, Chandigarh, hinders treatment of rare diseases

Fund crunch in PGI, Chandigarh, hinders treatment of rare diseases

Scramble for books listed by private schools in Chandigarh

Bank restores Chandigarh Municipal Corporation's Rs 28.51 lakh withdrawn fraudulently

'Cash at judge's door': Prosecution allowed to file plea to recall previous witnesses

Court junks woman's plea to disown son, his wife

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

After 2 years, schools reopen in Delhi

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Docs’ strike hits OPD services

Docs' strike hits OPD services

Nawanshahr DC goes beyond the call of duty

Cancel contract if contractor fleeces vendors, says Jimpa

No fresh case reported in Jalandhar district

16 CCTVs to be installed at all DAC entry points

Careless officials lock man, son inside bank in Ludhiana

Careless officials lock man, son inside bank in Ludhiana

Poor response to vaccination drive from kids of Ludhiana district

Heaps of garbage set on fire in Model Town Extension irks Ludhiana residents

Neighbour held for attempting to rape 14-year-old girl in Ludhiana

3 travel agents booked for fraud in Ludhiana

Teachers convey concerns of students to PSEB Chairman

Teachers convey concerns of students to PSEB Chairman

Dr Nanak Singh new Patiala SSP

Seven-day theatre festival concludes in Patiala