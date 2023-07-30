An innings well played

Tribune News Service

Like most Indians, Amrit Mathur grew up with a permanent cricket fever — playing gully cricket and making cricket scrapbooks. His entry to the civil services — where he joined the Railways with Madhavrao Scindia as minister — paved the way for a career in cricket administration. In 1992, Scindia, who was then BCCI president, handpicked Mathur as manager of the Indian team on the historic tour of South Africa. In the next three decades, Mathur transformed into a seasoned cricket administrator working closely with BCCI presidents and state cricket associations. He was involved in shaping the initial plans for the IPL and held a key position with the Delhi Daredevils.

This memoir builds on Mathur’s detailed notes of the daily play and conversations and events off the pitch. It is an intimate and insightful account of some of Indian cricket’s most memorable moments and is replete with compelling storytelling and delightful trivia.

