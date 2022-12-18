 Andrew Quilty’s ‘August in Kabul’ is an incomplete story of Taliban : The Tribune India

Andrew Quilty’s ‘August in Kabul’ is an incomplete story of Taliban

Andrew Quilty’s ‘August in Kabul’ is an incomplete story of Taliban

August in Kabul: America’s Last Days in Afghanistan and the Return of the Taliban by Andrew Quilty. Speaking Tiger. Pages 304. Rs 599



Vivek Katju

ANDREW QUILTY is an Australian photojournalist who lived in Afghanistan from 2013 till the ignominious end of America’s ‘forever war’ in August 2021. In this notable work, he examines the calamitous impact of America’s presence and final failure on the lives of Afghans, especially those who worked with it.

Taliban re-captured Kabul after two decades on August 15, 2021. AP

He does so by focusing on the situation of some, including women. He looks at the deficiencies of the Afghan Republic’s armed forces. Without the crutch of American support, they proved simply incapable of confronting the Taliban. This, too, he does through an account of what happened in a particular area in Wardak province, close to Kabul. Quilty also looks into the causes that led some Afghans to join the Taliban. And he gives vivid accounts of developments at the Presidential Palace in the dying days of the Republic and also the almost fortnight-long tragic chaos at the Kabul airport when the Taliban re-captured the city after two decades on August 15.

The collapse of the Afghan Republic was both a failure, long in the making, of the country’s political elite and that of America’s persistently confused diplomatic and military policies in Afghanistan. Quilty notes: “...those who allied with the Americans and the government they installed under president Karzai… now saw an opportunity not only to gather wealth and power but to exact revenge.” This was so because these persons had suffered, as had all sections of Afghan society at one time or another, after the end of the Afghan monarchy in 1973. What was now needed was a visionary Afghan leader who would be able to knit the country together and also carry Washington with himself. Neither Karzai nor his successor Ashraf Ghani even remotely had such capabilities. It was ironic that America and its allies put their faith in them as they permitted the rigging of elections to bring them or let them continue in power. Quilty should have examined these aspects to enrich his work, but does not.

Quilty interviewed many Afghans for his work. He records: “Those whose stories I ultimately focused on were chosen because, to me, they represented a cross-section of experiences from within an infinite spectrum.” He concedes that, in many cases, those who were in high and critical decision-making or advisory positions would seek to whitewash their roles. This becomes evident in the pages dealing with developments in the Presidential Palace, which culminated in Ghani fleeing Afghanistan, leaving the country he had sworn to lead in the lurch.

It is incredible that on the morning of August 15, when the Taliban were at the city gates, Ghani’s closest aide and the country’s National Security Adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, found Ghani “reading a book beneath an enormous oriental plane tree in the palace courtyard”. At a time when he should have been inspiring his army and steeled himself to make a final stand against an unforgiving enemy, Ghani seems to have detached himself from the defeat of the Republic, a defeat to which he had himself contributed so much. For this reviewer, this is a haunting image, for, he is so familiar with the old splendid Chinar at Haram Sarai Palace.

What is most lacking in Quilty’s book is his ignoring the role played by Pakistan in sustaining the Taliban and in helping their campaign in the last two months that saw them capture Afghanistan. He records David Kilcullen, now a retired Australian army officer, telling him that in 2010, when the Taliban had taken heavy casualties in American operations against them, they took the step of “holding back most of their forces in Pakistan, having a breather, building them up… waiting for us to leave”. It is, therefore, most surprising and intriguing that Quilty did not seemingly interview any Pakistani, official or non-official. This is the great lacuna of this book, for, Pakistan was inextricably linked with the Afghan drama in the past four decades and the Afghan story is incomplete without a consideration of its role.

But, all in all, this is a good, at times even a gripping, read.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar's detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter 'top secret'

2
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

3
Brand Connect

[#Be Informed] Let's Keto Gummies South Africa Australia DARK TRUTH You Must See This

4
Ludhiana

Punjab's 'Jamtara' cons US citizens, busted

5
Himachal

In Himachal Pradesh, home to Malana cream, ‘chitta’ is the new favourite

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's last ride 'Thar' reaches home seven months after his murder

7
Science Technology

Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’

8
Sports

Ramiz Raja could be removed as PCB chief after Pakistan’s back-to-back Test defeats against visiting England: Sources

9
Science Technology

Seismic waves from marsquake detected, revealed possible past meteoroid impact

10
Nation

Crude rates down 40%, but no cut in fuel prices

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

Government ‘has shown the red card to many obstacles’ thwarting NE development: PM Modi

Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi

He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into pieces; parts dumped at different places near Delhi Highway

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts

In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...

Messidona or Mbappele?

Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final

History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...

AAP’s National Council meet today to discuss party’s expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly polls

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...

Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’

Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’

The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...


Cities

View All

62 phones seized in Amritsar Central Jail in 1 month

62 phones seized in Amritsar Central Jail in 1 month

6 doctors found absent from duty at Community Health Centre

Hindu leader gets Rs 10 lakh ‘extortion’ call

Advocate PK Saini is Amritsar Bar Association Chief

Withdraw all cases registered against farmers: KMSC to govt

From January 1, pay for 18 Sampark Centre services in Chandigarh

From January 1, pay for 18 Sampark Centre services in Chandigarh

1,118 DLs suspended till Nov

Youth, minor girl found dead in Sarangpur area

Stray dog mauls 2 kids in Mohali

Sukhpal Singh Khaira vs AAP on road through Chandigarh green belt

AAP’s National Council meet today to discuss party’s expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly polls

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

Delhi records minimum temperature of 6.2 deg C; air quality ‘very poor’

AIIMS server attack: Delhi Police seeks info on China, Hong Kong-based IP address

CNG prices hiked by 95p

'Drunk' man throws son from first floor

Nawanshahr cops bust extortion gang; 3 held

Nawanshahr cops bust extortion gang; 3 held

Slain constable recommended for President's Gallantry Award

Delay in possession, JIT told to pay Rs 25L to two allottees

Finally, sports funds for govt schools

Warring sounds MC poll bugle

STP to remain shut for four days, don’t panic: MC chief to residents

STP to remain shut for four days, don't panic: MC chief to residents

Punjab's 'Jamtara' cons US citizens, busted

Man murders stepson, hides body in drum on rooftop

Woman accuses SHO of 'torture', probe marked

Boyfriend turns out to be killer of 18-year-old, nabbed

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

Panchayat land illegally acquired, allege farmers in Patiala

Most buildings flout fire safety norms in Patiala

Gian Singh Mungo elected Nabha Bar Association Chief

School celebrates annual sports day