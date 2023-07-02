Anita Bharat Shah’s ‘Colours of Devotion’ chronicles art that was nurtured by religion

Tribune News Service

Art and religion have been integral aspects of mankind from prehistoric times. ‘Colours of Devotion’ aims at understanding the underlying connection of Indian philosophical concepts of Pushti Marg, as laid down by the saint and founder Shri Vallabhacharya, which inspired the art that was created for use in the religious practices of the Vallabha Sampradaya.

This book first delves into the core of Pushti Marg — Vallabhacharya’s philosophy and theology of Shrinathji, a form of Krishna. Secondly, it explores how his system of beliefs was expressed in an organised religion and rituals that resulted in the production of sacred objects, mainly paintings, pichwais and shrine textiles. Finally, it discusses the influence of Pushti Marg on the social and cultural aspects that carried these traditions forward. While doing so, the book showcases many rare paintings and textiles created for the personal and public shrines of the faith.

The book reveals the provenance of the most important pre-Mughal manuscript, the widely dispersed ‘Palam Bhagavad Puran’, and that of golden and Kalamkari pichwais. The fact that many of the beautiful artefacts, depicting aspects of the worship of Shrinathji, were created by Muslim artisans is a remarkable example of the syncretic culture of India. Author Anita Bharat Shah has analysed the influence of the Vallabha Sampradaya on Indian paintings in minute detail.

The book features images of paintings, pichwais and artefacts created for personal worship and the shrines of the deity, Shrinathji.

As a member of a family that has devotedly followed the tenets of Pushti Marg across many generations, she is uniquely placed to offer an insider’s view of its philosophy, an in-depth understanding of its practices, and a museologist’s perspective on the exquisite artefacts inspired by this faith, which are now displayed in collections worldwide.