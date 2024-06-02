 Anshu Malhotra’s ‘Punjabi Centuries’ maps the multiple reconfigurations in Punjab’s cultural life : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Book Reviews
  • Anshu Malhotra’s ‘Punjabi Centuries’ maps the multiple reconfigurations in Punjab’s cultural life

Anshu Malhotra’s ‘Punjabi Centuries’ maps the multiple reconfigurations in Punjab’s cultural life

Anshu Malhotra’s ‘Punjabi Centuries’ maps the multiple reconfigurations in Punjab’s cultural life

Punjabi Centuries: Tracing Histories of Punjab Edited by Anshu Malhotra.Orient BlackSwan.Pages 391. Rs 2,150



Salil Misra

Punjab as a historical region has been distinctive in some ways. Being a frontier zone, it has been shaped by multiple migrations and movements of people, in and out. As a result, the growth of the region has been marked by considerable fluidities. These have shaped the cultural and linguistic life of Punjab.

After the British takeover in the mid-19th century, Punjabi society was thrown open to modern influences in the form of new technologies, institutions and education. Significantly, the shaping of Punjab’s cultural life was conditioned as much by the new developments as by older realities.

The book under review tells the stories of multiple reconfigurations and transformations in Punjab from the mid-19th century onwards. The focus of the book is primarily on culture, print, literature and modern education; and how they have interacted and intersected with questions of gender, religion, caste and language. Modern Punjab’s encounters with its own past were marked neither by conquest over the past nor surrender to it, but by creative negotiations between the two. A syncretic and multi-stranded past retained considerable autonomy and resisted the homogenising and segregating impulses of modernity.

Nowhere is this more evident than in religious life. Punjab’s experiences with the zone of faith were unusual in some ways. The dominant presence of formal and doctrinal faith systems such as Islam and Hinduism had not been very successful in casting Punjabi religious life into their own moulds. It retained considerable autonomy. The essence of formal religions is generally premised on the idea of boundaries. Religious life in Punjab, by contrast, was based on fuzzy, unclear and, often, completely missing dividing lines. This began to change in modern times with pressures from top from formal Hinduism, Islam and Sikhism. This aspect of Punjab’s religious life has been brought out most competently in the essay by Yogesh Snehi (‘Territorialising Shrines in the Sacred Landscapes of Punjab’, easily the best part of the book).

In Snehi’s view, Punjab’s traditional religious life, founded in local sacred shrines, had successfully resisted incorporation into formal institutionalised religions. But in modern times, they began to be appropriated by formal religions. Ritualism of the local sacred shrines came under pressure of scripturalism. The examples from Gurdwara Bhagat Jalan Das on the Indo-Pak border, the Durgiana temple at Amritsar, and the shrine of Ghuram Sharif in Patiala tell the story of the encounters between doctrinal pressures at the top and the local realities. The sacred objects and artefacts, and the practised rituals at these sites were such that they defied any neat and exclusive identification with Hinduism, Islam and Sikhism. None of these shrines conformed to the standards prescribed by the high cultures. Both syncretic and unbounded, they practised versions of faith that were rooted more in Punjab’s entangled realities rather than in formal religious doctrines.

What was true of Punjab’s religious life was also true of its linguistic profile. Many speech forms, languages and scripts existed without any clear pattern of a language-script identification. No script was monopolised by any single language and vice versa. Punjabi language had grown by the amalgamation of multiple oral and literary forms. The arrival of print homogenised and standardised this great diversity. But even so, the earlier forms were not entirely obliterated.

The arrival of print didn’t just alter Punjab’s literary and linguistic profile. It also introduced new cultural forms and styles in Punjab’s life. It enlarged the size of the reading and writing public. Several people wrote on their lived lives and reflected on the times they were living in. In the process, they became acutely aware of their caste, religious and gender identities. An uncategorised and nebulous consciousness became much more explicit and reflexive. As they made sense of the world they were living in, questions of gender, caste and religion inevitably surfaced in their explorations. Many essays in the volume have highlighted this churning in Punjab’s cultural and ideational life.

The production of new texts and knowledge often retrieved older confrontations of history. In this venture of retrieving the past, history was not just brought alive, but often invented and manufactured. The new imaginations of past events were also shaped by contemporary considerations. The article by Kanika Singh describes one such historical event from the 18th century and many representations of that event in the historical memory of the present. The event belongs to the late 18th century when the Sikh army led by Baghel Singh, an important chieftain from Punjab, entered Delhi and had a confrontation with the Mughal army around the Red Fort. The confrontation eventually ended in a settlement. This event has been stored in historical accounts of the time, plays and paintings. They offer different versions of the event. However, a Victory Day organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee at the Red Fort in 2014 created its own historical memory of the event. The annual celebrations of Victory Day will obviously impart a new historical consciousness of the 18th century event. Singh’s article has highlighted the complex and uneasy relationship between history and historical memory.

Full of rich details, the volume has told the stories of multiple reconfigurations in the cultural life of Punjab over the past two centuries, since the 19th century, particularly in the sphere of language, religion, caste and gender. What is perhaps missing is an over-arching narrative to bring the disparate threads together. The volume is dotted with several important factual details scattered all over, without much of an effort to tie them together into a single comprehensive narrative. Much like Punjab, the book on Punjab also remains unbounded and multi-stranded.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha election

2
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP and Congress likely to win 4 seats each in Punjab, predicts exit poll

3
Himachal

‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana Ranaut says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh

4
Punjab

AAP Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar’s son claims support of Congress’ Raja Warring; PPCC chief denies

5
Punjab

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

6
Patiala

Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

7
Chandigarh

Lok Sabha election 2024: 67.90 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh

8
India

Polling for Lok Sabha election concludes; Phase-7 sees nearly 60% turnout, violence mars polling in West Bengal

9
Himachal

BJP likely to maintain lead in Haryana, sweep Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Exit polls

10
Chandigarh

​Serpentine queues of voters at colonies, villages in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls

350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls

Predict BJP’s first win in TN, Kerala, gains in WB | 145 sea...

61.32 pc turnout in Punjab, polling largely peaceful; mixed bag predicted

61.32 per cent turnout in Punjab, polling largely peaceful; mixed bag predicted

Himachal Pradesh may see 2019 redux, but Congress hopeful too

Himachal Pradesh may see 2019 redux, but Congress hopeful too

Saffron party upbeat as most exit polls predict a 4-0 victor...

BJP ahead in Haryana, Congress set to improve tally: Exit polls

BJP ahead in Haryana, Congress set to improve tally: Exit polls

Nearly 62% voting in last phase of Lok Sabha poll

Nearly 62% voting in last phase of Lok Sabha poll


Cities

View All

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Elaborate security arrangements in place as 994 polling stations critical

Ban on smoking at polling booths

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar to witness four-corner contest

Aujla spent Rs 58.41L on poll campaign

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh beats the heat, logs 67.90% turnout

Chandigarh beats the heat, logs 67.90% turnout

First-timers vote for development, jobs

Both Tandon, Tewari confident of victory

Wasn’t ignored by party: Kher

Voters brave the heat at centres with huge turnout

Delhi Police net fraudsters in online investment scam

Delhi Police net fraudsters in online investment scam

Cloudy skies, light rain bring relief to Delhiites

Exit polls predict clean sweep for BJP in Capital

Goel mocks Arvind Kejriwal with ambulance taunt after CM’s bail petition

Arvind Kejriwal to surrender today as interim bail order reserved

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

4 booked for poll violence at Adampur in Jalandhar

For ease of voting, Jalandhar administration sets up 97 model polling booths

7,500 polling staff leave for 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Paramilitary forces, drones for vigil in Jalandhar's 109 ‘vulnerable’ polling areas

INDIA VOTES 2024: High tempers mark peaceful polling in searing summer heat

INDIA VOTES 2024: High tempers mark peaceful polling in searing summer heat

Pink, green, model booths only in name, voters in dismay

Polling remains peaceful, minor scuffles reported

Polling remains peaceful, minor scuffles reported

10 shops gutted in fire at Patran village