‘At The Wheel of Research’ is a compelling narrative of trailblazing scientist Soumya Swaminathan

  Book Reviews
At a personal level, Soumya Swaminathan stands out as a votary of women's representation, one who promoted and mentored many a scientist

At The Wheel of Research: An Exclusive Biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan by Anuradha Mascarenhas. Bloomsbury. Pages 142. Rs 599



Rakesh Kochhar

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, a respected figure in the field of medical research in the country, had headed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for over two years before she became a household name as the chief scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO). As a rare physician-scientist in India, she has been instrumental in formulating many of the nation’s health policies. Daughter of the late Dr MS Swaminathan, a geneticist and father of India’s Green Revolution, she had a distinguished medical career with pioneering research in tuberculosis and AIDS. ‘At the Wheel of Research’ is a biography of Dr Swaminathan written by Anuradha Mascarenhas, a seasoned journalist.

The book chronicles Dr Swaminathan’s journey from an aspiring scientist to a global trailblazer. As described in the book, she had won the All-India Science Talent Competition in high school. Working on a project at a genetic lab at Calcutta, she encountered her Eureka moment when she looked under a microscope to find a chromosomal abnormality in the blood of a girl with delayed puberty, getting her interested in research.

In this compelling narrative, the author brings out the multifaceted persona of Dr Swaminathan. At a personal level, she stands out as a votary of women’s representation, one who promoted and mentored many a scientist, one who took upon responsibility and leadership effortlessly and one who espoused national and international professional relationships.

As a passionate medical researcher starting her career at the Tuberculosis Research Centre, she was instrumental in conducting studies on short-course regimens of treatment, tuberculosis in HIV-positive patients, immunological and molecular aspects of TB and interplay of nutrition and TB, which propelled her to policymaking later.

The book presents interesting insights into the working of ICMR, which Dr Swaminathan headed as its Director General from 2015 to 2017. Some of the controversial issues under discussion during her tenure were the HPV vaccine (for preventing cervical cancer), vaccine against dengue and use of stem cells in treatment of diseases.

Her decision to rely on safety data helped steer the organisation on the right path. The book also reveals her role in getting funds sanctioned for Pune’s National Institute of Virology, which played an important role in combating Covid-19 later.

The biography also highlights the role Dr Swaminathan played at WHO, where she first worked as Deputy Director General for Programmes and later as the first Chief Scientist during a period which coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The book gives a ringside view of the happenings at the WHO during the turbulent years of the pandemic. She was a part of decision-making on all aspects, including nomenclature of the virus, coordinating research and adoption of the ‘living guidelines’ approach. She was also a part of WHO’s campaign to fight fake news and misinformation.

There is a description of the controversy which was generated following then US President Donald Trump’s unsavoury remarks on WHO. Another interesting aspect covered in the book is vaccine inequality. The biography takes the reader back into those turbulent years when the world looked up to WHO.

The author has very aptly presented the journey of a remarkable woman who has contributed so much to medical science and continues to inspire others.

