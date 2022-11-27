 Barry O’Brien’s book maps evolution of Anglo-Indian community : The Tribune India

Barry O’Brien’s book maps evolution of Anglo-Indian community

Barry O’Brien’s book maps evolution of Anglo-Indian community

The Anglo-Indians: A Portrait of a Community by Barry O’Brien. Aleph. Pages 538. Rs 999



Hugh and Colleen Gantzer

THIS is an engagingly written book which is likely to become a classic. The author of ‘The Anglo-Indians: A Portrait of a Community’, Barry O’Brien, heads the All-India Anglo-Indian Association. He divides the book into four sections, presumably for easy reference, but his effort is spoilt by a terrible Index. We must also point out a sentence in the first chapter, which is no longer valid. The first Anglo-Indians were not born “shortly after the Portuguese sailor Vasco da Gama set foot on the shores of India”. Those people would have spoken Portuguese. Today’s Anglo-Indians must speak English as their mother tongue as decreed in the cases won by Frank Anthony and Nani Palkhivala.

According to Article 366 (2) of our Constitution, an Anglo-Indian is defined by his or her paternal European lineage. In the cases won by Anthony and Palkhivala, there is an additional requirement. To lineage has been added language. An Anglo-Indian’s mother tongue must be English. As English is the mother tongue of an Indian community, English is an Indian language, the contention is.

By fighting for the retention of English in our land, the community has preserved a cultural heritage which has given Indian citizens an edge over more powerful nations such as China and Russia. The so-called “English-medium” schools have grown all across India and English has become the aspirational language of the humblest citizen and not the exclusive privilege of the rich and powerful.

English is more than a language. It is also a passport to international mores and manners and so the most popular English-medium schools are those run by Anglo-Indians. Realising that students and their guardians wanted more than fluency in the lingua franca of the world, Anthony set up the Frank Anthony Public Schools. The success of the FAPS encouraged Anglo-Indian teachers to start running their own educational institutions.

O’Brien devotes a great deal of attention to Anglo-Indian education because in the reserved jobs in the Railways, Posts and Telegraphs, Customs and police, the British had offered on-the-job learning to young Anglo-Indians in place of a formal education. When these so-called ‘reserved jobs’ were abolished after Independence, many Anglo-Indian youth found themselves under-qualified in the job market and migrated to English-speaking countries. However, the success of our diaspora made us realise that though we were unqualified in India, our main strength in settling abroad was our mother tongue.

The author says very perceptively that “the community had emerged mostly from professional soldiers”. This could account for its zest, loyalty and teamwork, qualities in great demand in sports and the defence services.

Having said that, however, there is a third field in which the community has played a mind-blowing role: women’s empowerment. O’Brien rightly says, “With Independence came the uncertainty of whether she could continue to wear a dress to work, work alongside her male colleagues, interact in the only language she knew and live her life the only way she knew. The answer came quick and without a fuss: of course she could. That is, if she could continue to handle or ignore what other people thought or said about her. She did, quite easily. Today, almost every girl in urban India aspires to go out and work, many of them with the support and encouragement of their husbands and in-laws.”

According to the Women in Business 2021 report by global accounting firm Grant Thornton, India ranks third in the world for women working in senior management positions. Anglo-Indian women, who brought about this tsunami in social attitudes, are only half of this miniscule community. In spite of our small numbers, some movers and shakers of other communities are so apprehensive of Anglo-Indians that they have, conveniently, dropped our identity from census records. This in spite of Anglo-Indians being the only community identified in the Constitution. Barry O’Brien makes the unstated point that his community is the transforming leaven in Indian society.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

How former Pakistan army chief Bajwa's daughter-in-law became billionaire in just a week of her marriage

2
Diaspora

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him

3
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

4
World

China holds its first meeting with 19 countries in Indian Ocean region without India

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

6
Nation

'Women look good even if they don't wear anything', says Ramdev at yoga training programme in Thane

7
Punjab

Akal Takht pronounces 'tankhah' to former SAD minister Sucha Singh Langah

8
Punjab

2 suspected Pakistani birdwatchers spotted near international border in Pathankot; return after BSF opens fire

9
Nation

‘Galwan’ tweet controversy: Mamaearth apologises for supporting Richa Chadha

10
Nation

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

Don't Miss

View All
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Top News

Be it individual or institutions, duties our first priority: PM Modi

Be it individual or institutions, duties our first priority: PM Modi

Need to simplify litigation process: CJI

Need to simplify litigation process: CJI

Anti-radicalism cell, UCC, jobs: BJP unveils Gujarat manifesto

Anti-radicalism cell, UCC, jobs: BJP unveils Gujarat manifesto

Delete posts glorifying guns in 72 hrs: Punjab DGP

Delete posts glorifying guns in 72 hrs: Punjab DGP

82 kids had acute kidney injury, 70 died: Gambia

82 kids had acute kidney injury, 70 died: Gambia

In fresh tweet, says don’t use Maiden syrups


Cities

View All

Farmers’ indefinite protest begins

Farmers' indefinite protest begins

Pak drone shot down near IB

Amritsar: Support grows to prevent axing of century-old Bohar tree

Traffic on Islamabad-Gawal Mandi Chowk road needs streamlining

Amritsar: 1 booked for 'rape'

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

Nomadic 'cat-hunters' threat to wildlife in Malwa region

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

Traffic goes haywire as 15K protesters throng Mohali

Commuters harassed at Housing Board Chowk in Chandigarh

Two bikers run over by truck in Mohali

Nurse’s murder: Ex-cop in 3-day police remand

AAP, BJP slugfest after Sisodia not named in chargesheet

AAP, BJP slugfest after Sisodia not named in chargesheet

DSGMC to back BJP in Delhi civic body elections

Anurag targets AAP on 'false' promises

More women nominees in the fray for MCD poll

Dog attacks children in lift in Noida, video surfaces

Farmers lay seige to DC office

Farmers lay seige to DC office

Wait gets longer to see sugar mill functional

Inter-state gang of bank thieves busted; four Bihar men held

Markfed officer held for 'seeking' Rs 35K bribe

Sarpanch booked for brandishing pistols

25 two-wheelers impounded by Police Division 8 destroyed in fire

25 two-wheelers impounded by Police Division 8 destroyed in fire

Civic body’s C&D waste mgmt plant yet to see the light of day

Private agencies, FCI stay away as paddy arrival comes to end in dist

Wait for RT-PCR lab gets longer

2 booked for firing from moving car

Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Shortage of drivers limits Patiala health officials’ field visits

Quiz marks Constitution Day celebrations at girls’ college in Patiala

Patiala district reports 6 fresh cases of dengue

PLW Inter-Departmental Cricket Championship: RPF defeat Personnel Department team by 104 runs