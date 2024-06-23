Based on real events, Harinder Sikka’s ‘Gobind’ showcases romance and heroism

Vikrant Parmar

Grit, determination, resilience, perseverance, loyalty and discipline combine in the persona of the lead protagonist of Harinder S Sikka’s novel ‘Gobind’. A larger-than-life character, Gobind can do no wrong; he can handle complex situations with ease, stand by his commitments in the face of extreme pressure and live up to his promises despite all odds.

Born in abject penury to Sikh parents in Bihar, Gobind lags behind in all that he does till the moment of truth dawns — that only he can uplift his family’s circumstances. He soon metamorphoses into a ‘role model for the entire state’, thanks to his lady love Meera, who ‘looked like a hand-carved porcelain doll’, and the religious teachings of his illiterate parents; it is not without reason that they had named him after the 10th Guru.

Armed with faith and on wings of love, from the daily grind in the fields of the village landlord, Meera’s father, Gobind gets selected for the National Defence Academy as a naval cadet. Narrating nuances of life inside the Academy then becomes a cinch for the author, who has himself been-there-done-that. Gobind excels in whatever he does and passes out with flying colours, but destiny consumes his happiness with a heart-rending telegram.

Time moves on and so does Gobind. He is posted to a frontline warship frigate in Mumbai, before opting for the submarine arm and is sent to Leningrad for an assignment. Willy-nilly, the ‘turban-clad lanky submariner’ finds himself in the company of Taraa Karamanov, daughter of one of the ‘richest businessmen’ in Russia, a beautiful lady who bears a ‘startling resemblance’ to Meera. They hit it off immediately, as if they had ‘known each other for decades’. Yet, it is the beginning of a complex cycle of events that leads Gobind into the quagmire of deceit, honey-trapping, falsehood, politics and espionage. As is his wont, Gobind manoeuvres through with courage, even saving lives on board INS Sindhkosh, all the while standing firm by his convictions and beliefs, literally turning each of his frailties into a reservoir of strength.

For the author, the novel seems like a personal voyage; a former naval officer himself, he has been in the line of duty, faced challenges and seen obstacles from close quarters, something which is apparent in Gobind’s character arc. To his credit, the pace of the narrative does not lag, even as he sprinkles words of wisdom every now and then — ‘Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional’; ‘Never think you are nothing or everything’; ‘One should live with great memories and not just dreams’.

Based on real events, Gobind is a simple tale, told simply. Some editing errors and redundancies distract, but overall the fare is rich. The author makes no tall literary claims, yet has one eye on the cinematic universe. Remember his best-selling novel ‘Calling Sehmat’, which was adapted into the hit film ‘Raazi’? Going by the epilogue, ‘Gobind’ is surely heading that way.