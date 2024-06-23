 Based on real events, Harinder Sikka’s ‘Gobind’ showcases romance and heroism : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Book Reviews
  • Based on real events, Harinder Sikka’s ‘Gobind’ showcases romance and heroism

Based on real events, Harinder Sikka’s ‘Gobind’ showcases romance and heroism

Based on real events, Harinder Sikka’s ‘Gobind’ showcases romance and heroism

Gobind by Harinder S Sikka. Penguin Random House. Pages 247. Rs 499



Vikrant Parmar

Grit, determination, resilience, perseverance, loyalty and discipline combine in the persona of the lead protagonist of Harinder S Sikka’s novel ‘Gobind’. A larger-than-life character, Gobind can do no wrong; he can handle complex situations with ease, stand by his commitments in the face of extreme pressure and live up to his promises despite all odds.

Born in abject penury to Sikh parents in Bihar, Gobind lags behind in all that he does till the moment of truth dawns — that only he can uplift his family’s circumstances. He soon metamorphoses into a ‘role model for the entire state’, thanks to his lady love Meera, who ‘looked like a hand-carved porcelain doll’, and the religious teachings of his illiterate parents; it is not without reason that they had named him after the 10th Guru.

Armed with faith and on wings of love, from the daily grind in the fields of the village landlord, Meera’s father, Gobind gets selected for the National Defence Academy as a naval cadet. Narrating nuances of life inside the Academy then becomes a cinch for the author, who has himself been-there-done-that. Gobind excels in whatever he does and passes out with flying colours, but destiny consumes his happiness with a heart-rending telegram.

Time moves on and so does Gobind. He is posted to a frontline warship frigate in Mumbai, before opting for the submarine arm and is sent to Leningrad for an assignment. Willy-nilly, the ‘turban-clad lanky submariner’ finds himself in the company of Taraa Karamanov, daughter of one of the ‘richest businessmen’ in Russia, a beautiful lady who bears a ‘startling resemblance’ to Meera. They hit it off immediately, as if they had ‘known each other for decades’. Yet, it is the beginning of a complex cycle of events that leads Gobind into the quagmire of deceit, honey-trapping, falsehood, politics and espionage. As is his wont, Gobind manoeuvres through with courage, even saving lives on board INS Sindhkosh, all the while standing firm by his convictions and beliefs, literally turning each of his frailties into a reservoir of strength.

For the author, the novel seems like a personal voyage; a former naval officer himself, he has been in the line of duty, faced challenges and seen obstacles from close quarters, something which is apparent in Gobind’s character arc. To his credit, the pace of the narrative does not lag, even as he sprinkles words of wisdom every now and then — ‘Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional’; ‘Never think you are nothing or everything’; ‘One should live with great memories and not just dreams’.

Based on real events, Gobind is a simple tale, told simply. Some editing errors and redundancies distract, but overall the fare is rich. The author makes no tall literary claims, yet has one eye on the cinematic universe. Remember his best-selling novel ‘Calling Sehmat’, which was adapted into the hit film ‘Raazi’? Going by the epilogue, ‘Gobind’ is surely heading that way.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

2
Punjab

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

3
Uttar Pradesh

Woman beaten mercilessly with a wooden stick by 4 men; onlookers shoot video

4
Haryana

Amit Shah launches special programme to fast-track immigration services

5
Himachal

School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls

6
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

7
Punjab

Will lead party to victory in Jalandhar West byelection: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
India

Porn-addict alcoholic father kills minor daughter for resisting rape, then files missing complaint, caught on CCTV

9
Trending

Old video of ‘dynamic’ Meloni from her 20s as she begins her political career goes viral days after G7 summit

10
India

'Like a dictator': Jagan Mohan Reddy hits out at Chandrababu Naidu over YSRCP's under-construction central office demolition

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’

NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’

PG exam scheduled for today deferred as ‘precautionary step’

Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA

Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA

Ex-ISRO chief to head committee | To file report within 2 mo...

Pradhan: It’s institutional failure, top NTA leadership under lens

Pradhan: It’s institutional failure, top NTA leadership under lens

ISRO completes its Reusable Launch Vehicle technology demonstrations through LEX trio

ISRO completes its Reusable Launch Vehicle technology demonstrations through LEX trio

The third and final test in the series of Landing Experiment...

Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again by NADA

Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again by NADA


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 2.5 crore saplings to be planted across Punjab this monsoon

Amritsar: 2.5 crore saplings to be planted across Punjab this monsoon

Burning weeds causing damage to trees: Locals

Deen Dayal Upadhyay market in Amritsar cries for urgent repairs, proper maintenance

‘Will take up missing Merchant Navy officer’s case with Centre’: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Book on plants mentioned in Guru Granth Sahib released by VC Sandhu at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

BJP seeks audit of power infrastructure

BJP objection a drama to befool people: Congress

Demolition notice to furniture market in Chandigarh

Panhkula Nirjhar Vatika runs dry

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

Threats via email: Delhi Police plan to have bomb disposal, detection, dog squads in each district

Delhi water crisis: Long queues continue to form at tankers across the city

2 teenagers dead in northwest Delhi brawl

Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala