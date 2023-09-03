Behold! The Word Is God: Hymns of Tukaram

Translated by Shanta Gokhale and Jerry Pinto.

Speaking Tiger. Pages 123. Rs 350

A selection of 51 abhangas (devotional poems) from celebrated Bhakti poet Tukaram’s vast oeuvre, ‘Behold! The Word is God’ is a unique translation. Each Marathi abhanga is followed by two English interpretations — Shanta Gokhale’s and Jerry Pinto’s. Two translations give readers a chance to gain a deeper understanding.

On Being Indian

by Amit Chaudhuri.

Westland. Pages 77. Rs 399

Originally a talk delivered at Jamia Millia Islamia University in February 2020, ‘On Being Indian’ is a record of the various events that led up to and characterised the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. It also questions, and shows us the limited value of, dichotomies such as the secular and the religious.