 Best of Friends by Kamila Shamsie is adulthood test of childhood friends : The Tribune India

Best of Friends by Kamila Shamsie is adulthood test of childhood friends

Best of Friends by Kamila Shamsie is adulthood test of childhood friends

Best of Friends by Kamila Shamsie. Bloomsbury. Pages 315. Rs 599

Bindu Menon

In the last days of Zia-ul-Haq’s martial rule in Pakistan, two schoolgirls in Karachi dream of an unshackled future. Maryam and Zahra are the rather precocious protagonists of Kamila Shamsie’s new novel ‘Best of Friends’. As the title suggests, it is the journey of the two childhood friends, from their elite school years to the ambitious career-driven paths that they chart for themselves. The novel is broadly split into two parts in terms of geography and time.

The first half takes place in the Karachi of the late 1980s where Maryam and Zahra are busy navigating their teen years, preoccupied with school, boys, fashion, pirated movies, music on the Walkman, and George Michael posters plastered on the wall.

Maryam is the spunky, cricket-playing, chauffeur-driven heiress of a leather business who spends family vacations in their London home, while Zahra is the more academically bent, politically aware daughter of a TV cricket anchor. But their different backgrounds don’t come in the way of their friendship.

In 1988, Pakistan is a country in churn, on the cusp of democracy. And Shamsie deftly showcases the political upheavals through the lens of the 14-year-olds. There is an instance where Zahra’s father gets a “friendly” warning from a Brigadier friend for failing to mention in his programme that it was Zia who brought Imran Khan out of retirement. Life goes on for the two friends in Karachi with its “repellent dictator and its censored television and the everyday violence that had shrunk all their lives into private spaces”. Shamsie also lets us know that then, and perhaps even now, “in a nation of oppression and losses, cricket was a blazing light, an arena where you could feel proud of your country and united with your compatriots”.

Ironically, as Benazir Bhutto takes over the task of running the country, the contours of the girls’ lives and friendship will soon be defined by one singular episode, a car journey with two young men — a long evocative brilliant passage that conveys the chilling vulnerability of teenage girls, or girlfear, as Maryam succinctly puts it.

Then the novel takes a giant leap 30 years later to London, where Maryam and Zahra are successful career women in their own right but on diametrically opposing sides. Two back-to-back media interviews place their lives in context for the reader. Zahra is now head of the Centre of Civil Liberties, which makes her a celebrity of sorts — a migrant Muslim woman who fights against deportation and is the voice of Britain’s conscience. Maryam, as the Tech Capital News will enlighten, is a venture capitalist, whose investments include a facial-tagging app, and who has no qualms hobnobbing with shady political donors. The friendship is intact and the weekly meetings sacrosanct, yet, there is a fragility.

And when the two men from their shared past return, that friendship is tested.

As Zahra muses, “The problem with childhood friendship was that you could sometimes fail to see the adult in front of you because you had such a fixed idea of the teenager she once was, and other times you were unable to see the teenager still alive and kicking within the adult.”

‘Best of Friends’ is Shamsie’s eighth novel and comparisons are obvious with her acclaimed previous one. A retelling of the Greek tragedy Antigone, ‘Home Fire’ was a hard-hitting novel on family, racial identity and immigration. This one is a little low in drama though one is never in doubt of Shamsie’s elegant prose.

The first half, which navigates through the lives of the teenage girls, feels more rooted and emotional, and one feels invested in the story of Maryam and Zahra. But that slightly dissipates when the novel fast-forwards to London and the political messaging takes precedence over the narrative. Yet, the story does have its resonating moments.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi singer Alfaaz injured after being ‘attacked’ at eatery in Mohali, rapper Honey Singh shares Instagram post

2
Punjab

'No hope of justice': Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur after gangster Deepak Tinu flees police custody

3
Diaspora

1984 marks 'one of the darkest years' in modern Indian history, says US Senator

4
Haryana

In Haryana's textile city, 6 lakh workers plan to leave

5
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

6
Sports

Snake interrupts play during second India-South Africa T20I

7
Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

8
J & K

Cop killed, CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

9
Delhi

‘Bomb threat’ on board Iranian plane over Indian airspace triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled from Punjab, Jodhpur

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu gives Mansa cops the slip

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

From singing on street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart
Entertainment

From singing in street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart

‘Me too’-accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’, netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25
Nation

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand
Nation

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Dog owners in a fix after MC ban
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

Top News

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: Statement

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

Two other labourers rescued alive

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...


Cities

View All

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

To inspect facelift ‘lapses’, central experts to visit Jallianwala Bagh

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Amritsar: Interstate drug cartel busted, heroin seized

Drone module accused attempts suicide in Amritsar Central Jail, booked

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

Zirakpur underpass work tardy, set to skip October deadline

Work allotted, way paved for recarpeting of 34 stretches in Chandigarh

PGI to table agenda for nod to MBBS course

Notification soon on holy status for Mansa Devi area

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

In Gujarat, Kejriwal promises Rs 40/day for upkeep of cows

6-yr-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in Delhi; 2 arrested

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Road blockade triggers outrage on social media

Road blockade in Jalandhar triggers outrage on social media

Hoshiarpur: Former civil surgeon donates blood for 101st time on Gandhi Jayanti

Retd college teachers of Guru Nanak Dev University seek leave encashment benefits

6 nabbed with drugs

Double delight for Nawanshahr

Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for ~36.7L fraud

Ludhiana: Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for Rs 36.7L fraud

Performance audit reveals serious irregularities in solid waste management in Ludhiana

2 found infected with Covid in Ludhiana district

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Groups indulge in clash over apology to Punjabi singer G Khan at temple

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

On hospital visit, drug smuggler Amrik Singh escapes from custody in Patiala

Swachh rankings: At 117, Patiala slips 59 spots

Nimrat Kaur shares a special connection with Patiala and she is here to strengthen that bond

Health Department to hold surprise check in Patiala district hospitals at night