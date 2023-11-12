 Bhaswati Mukherjee's ‘The Indentured and their Route’ chronicles the story of slaves who were called by another name : The Tribune India

  • Book Reviews
  • Bhaswati Mukherjee's ‘The Indentured and their Route’ chronicles the story of slaves who were called by another name

Bhaswati Mukherjee's ‘The Indentured and their Route’ chronicles the story of slaves who were called by another name

Bhaswati Mukherjee's ‘The Indentured and their Route’ chronicles the story of slaves who were called by another name

THE INDENTURED AND THEIR ROUTE: A RELENTLESS QUEST FOR IDENTITY by Bhaswati Mukherjee. Rupa. Pages 232. Rs 595



Vivek Katju

Bhaswati Mukherjee’s ‘The Indentured and their Route: A Relentless Quest for Identity’ delves into the origins and impact of the indentured system introduced in British colonies after the abolition of slavery in the 1830s. Slaves provided the labour force for the sugar plantations in Mauritius, the Caribbean island countries and Guyana. Once slavery was done away with, a new form of servitude was needed to ensure that the plantation owners had a regular supply of docile and obedient human beings who could be exploited. The indentured system performed that function. While it met the requirements of the colonialists, it ruined the lives of the millions who left Indian shores almost never to return.

Mukherjee competently goes into the different aspects of the system and its colossal injustice to the people who were ensnared to cross the oceans. They were often victims of complete deceit but were always kept ignorant of the conditions in which they would be working. Their first shock began with the voyages to the colonies sometimes in ships used in the slave trade. Some perished during the journeys, which also made the observance of their social customs impossible. But these voyages also led to creating new bonds which survived long after the voyages were over.

Those who survived and reached the plantations soon realised how miserable their lives had become as coolies. Mukherjee fully explores the humiliation and horrors of “coolitude”, which was part of the exploitation of the colonial system. Colonialism had caused the breakdown of traditional patterns of life and agriculture in India, leading to recurring famines and death. Ironically for the colonialists, the indentured system was good for those who left India because it provided an escape from the conditions prevailing in India! Such attitudes survive. As Mukherjee notes, a British ‘expert’ “tried to portray indenture as a pre-modern form of immigration so that Indians could leave behind their lives of poverty and destitution for a golden future”. This opinion was put forward in 2006 during a meeting of a UNESCO advisory body, which was considering Mauritius’ proposal to include Aapravasi Ghat on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

It is good that Mukherjee specially focuses on the lives of the women who went out as indentured labour. They suffered far more than men. Their characters were assailed by Indian men and also by their employers. Yet, despite all their suffering, these remarkable women were mainly responsible for ensuring that Indian cultural traditions survived and that the indentured did not lose their sense of identity.

Mukherjee also breaks new ground in considering the lives of Indians who went to the Reunion Islands, which was a French colony, and went through the French version of the indentured system. The scars left behind on their descendants still continue.

Fiji occupies a special place in the indentured system. It became a British colony in 1874 and was the last space to be covered by the system when Indian labour reached there in 1879. They suffered the indignities that others did elsewhere, but developed among themselves, despite the contradictions which naturally emerge among the exploited, a kindred spirit. This was facilitated by the development of a common language, ‘Fiji baat’, which was followed even by those who came from the southern parts of India. The iniquities of the indentured system were also brought to the attention of India by the conditions prevailing in Fiji. That led to a growing opposition to the system by Indian nationalists from the early years of the 20th century. It was finally abolished on January 1, 1920, but not without the opposition of the imperialists who wanted its end to await something to be put in its place. These die-hards did not succeed.

Today, UNESCO recognises that the indentured system was exploitative and demeaning. There are 26 UNESCO member states which are members of the ‘International Indentured Route’. Mukherjee correctly notes that it ‘complements’ the Slave Route. As India periodically celebrates the success of its diaspora, of which the descendants of the indentured labour are a part, it would be only fit that it constructs a remembrance monument in Delhi to those who were its victims. It would have been appropriate for Mukherjee to advocate this, especially because she has so correctly, though emotionally, dealt with the issue in her book which deserves a wide readership.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir

2
Haryana

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana's Gurugram

3
Trending

With Pakistan cricket team just a match away from being knocked out of World Cup, fans share rib-tickling memes

4
India

Explainer: A 'promise fulfilled'—will Ram Mandir work political magic for BJP in 2024

5
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu given a rousing welcome on his return to Shimla after undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS

6
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput fans angry as Ankita Lokhande's video revealing startling insights on their early days goes viral

7
World

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi likely to be arrested: Sources

8
Entertainment

Parineeti calls Raghav God's best gift to her on his birthday

9
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: England thrash Pakistan by 93 runs to end campaign on a high

10
Punjab

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Khalistan Tiger Force recruitment, arms smuggling case

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Israel offers to evacuate babies from main Gaza hospital amid fierce fighting

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel offers to evacuate babies from main Gaza hospital amid fierce fighting

Two babies died in intensive care, say Palestinian officials...

Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category despite rain

Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category despite rain

Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan has been impleme...

NGT raps Haryana, Punjab over lack of ‘immediate’ steps to improve AQI

NGT raps Haryana, Punjab over lack of 'immediate' steps to improve AQI

The tribunal has taken suo motu notice of air quality in dif...

Woman climbs light tower during PM Modi’s rally in Hyderabad

Woman climbs light tower during PM Modi’s rally in Hyderabad

The PM repeatedly requested the young woman to come down, st...

In Jind school abuse case, mystery over girl’s suicide

In Jind school abuse case, mystery over girl's suicide


Cities

View All

400-kg spurious khoya seized

400-kg spurious khoya seized

Diwali brings back buzz in age-old bazaars

Over 2,000 stray dogs sterilised in last three months in city

Employees, pensioners burn CM’s effigy over demands

3,000 cops on toes to ensure safe Diwali

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Scant regard to curbs on bursting crackers

PU tells colleges to implement revised pay scales

Day after Ambala blast, six empty shells found at spot

757 liquor bottles sans permit seized in Chandigarh

Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category despite rain

Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category despite rain

Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

3 ‘aides’ of MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in money laundering case

At 220, Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’

Delhi High Court orders security, social audit of shelter homes

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

In Jalandhar, only 125 balers to manage stubble on 4.25 lakh acres

'Black Diwali' for residents of 16 villages

Heroin worth Rs 50L seized, 2 drug peddlers arrested

Rs 7.5 lakh robbery case cracked, 1 held

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Duty comes first for these cops, fire personnel, doctors

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve

For cracker sellers, Diwali may become a damp squib

Ludhiana merchants, shoppers prefer locally manufactured products, shun Chinese

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

2 profs of IISER, Mohali, elected national Academy of Sciences fellows

Green Diwali celebrated