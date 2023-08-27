 BRP Bhaskar’s ‘The Changing Mediascape’: From vantage point of a consummate journalist : The Tribune India

  • Book Reviews
  • BRP Bhaskar’s ‘The Changing Mediascape’: From vantage point of a consummate journalist

BRP Bhaskar’s ‘The Changing Mediascape’: From vantage point of a consummate journalist

BRP Bhaskar’s ‘The Changing Mediascape’: From vantage point of a consummate journalist

The Changing Mediascape by BRP Bhaskar. Kerala Media Academy. Pages 334. Rs 350



Bindu Menon

IN 1921, CP Scott, editor of The Manchester Guardian, wrote a piece to mark the newspaper’s centenary. Laying out his thoughts on what a newspaper ought to be, Scott wrote that its “primary office is the gathering of news. At the peril of its soul, it must see that the supply is not tainted. Neither in what it gives, nor in what it does not give, nor in the mode of presentation must the unclouded face of truth suffer wrong. Comment is free, but facts are sacred”. It is these ideals that have guided veteran journalist BRP Bhaskar, whose career spans more than 70 years, traversing print media, news agencies and satellite television news. His vast experience and varied roles in the media accord him the vantage position and authority to reflect on the changing dynamics of journalism. And this is exactly what Bhaskar sets out to do in his book ‘The Changing Mediascape’.

Journalism literally ran in Bhaskar’s blood. As a student, he contributed to Navabharatam, a Malayalam newspaper founded by his father and freedom fighter AK Bhaskar. He was just 20 when he formally started his career with The Hindu. He was one of the founding members of Patriot, had a long innings with the news agency UNI, and was associated with various other media outlets. In a style that is informal and informative, incisive and witty, Bhaskar tells you the story of journalism in his time.

As TV channels break their heads over breaking news, one episode in the book makes one wonder whether integrity is a fading virtue. As a reporter for UNI in Ahmedabad, Bhaskar recalls a meeting with scientist Vikram Sarabhai, who was then heading BARC and was also chairman of the Indian National Committee for Space Research (Incospar). Sarabhai envisaged what space technology could do for developmental purposes. Bhaskar realised a big scoop was being unravelled. But his hopes were dashed when Sarabhai revealed that the information was classified. Nevertheless, the journalist in Bhaskar prepared a short report and sought out Sarabhai to whet it. But when Sarabhai insisted that premature publicity could stymie their efforts, Bhaskar decided to forgo the scoop.

In the Preface, Bhaskar touches upon the conflict of interest between Truth and Power. In one chapter, he recounts how a senior employee at The Hindu was sacked ostensibly over trade union activities. While Bhaskar himself took up cudgels on his behalf, the matter moved from court to court. Finally, in a negotiated settlement, the employee was not reinstated but compensated. Ironically, the person invested the money in an advertising agency even as the newspaper itself underwent a sea change by dropping classified ads on its front page in favour of news.

In the chapter titled ‘Third World Journalism’, Bhaskar recalls how at the time of Independence, a group of newspaper owners scuttled a deal between Reuters and PTI that could have catapulted the Indian agency into a credible international outfit. The owners had no problem living with a global information system dominated by the West, he writes. Later, efforts to break this dominance and have third world countries pool in their media resources and share stories also didn’t materialise.

Bhaskar articulates his helplessness when often political interests overrode professional principles. He has a word of caution for journalists against jumping the gun and illustrates the report on a “wonder girl” from Coorg who was purportedly living without food and water for several days. The story achieved some level of credibility when a judge who visited the girl claimed she had saintly powers. All the fuss led Prime Minister Nehru to order a medical examination. Finally, the mystery was solved when the girl’s brother was caught one night fetching food for her!

Bhaskar recalls an assault on him in Srinagar, witnessing the birth of Bangladesh up-close and the muzzling of press freedom in Pakistan, visiting East European countries at the time of their disintegration and marking the 50th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre with a special report for which UNI correspondents scoured Punjab to find two witnesses. While the book has two chapters on Emergency, one wishes there were more.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Student beaten up by teacher, principal for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on classroom board in Kathua of J-K

2
Punjab

3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat

3
Entertainment

Have Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora parted ways? Reports suggest so

4
Nation

Pakistan terms Chandrayaan-3 success as 'great scientific achievement'

5
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

6
Nation

Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher booked under bailable charges in slap video case; Opposition slams BJP over 'hate politics'

7
India

Chandrayaan-3: New video shows Pragyan rover roaming around 'Shiv Shakti' point to unravel lunar secrets

8
Punjab

ED freezes Rs 6 crore assets after raids against Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in money-laundering probe

9
Diaspora

Vivek Ramaswamy hints at joining Donald Trump as his running mate in next year's presidential polls

10
Entertainment

'Yeh kaali-kaali aankhen' lyricist Dev Kohli dies at 81

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Top News

Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit

Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit

Did Haryana, Manipur Governors grill BJP govts on Nuh, ethni...

‘Shiv Shakti’ & ‘Tiranga’: PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

Announces Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports

Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports

Move seen as attempt to check rising prices

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

MLA Mamman Khan on notice, told to join probe


Cities

View All

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Patients suffer as ayurvedic wing at hospital lies closed

Amritsar MC removes encroachments from Heritage Street

9 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases in Amritsar dist

Tardy pace of Amritsar-Ferozepur rail track work irks businessmen

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Encroachment at Panchkula park raises eyebrows

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

PGI to lead effort to promote oral health in Chandigarh schools

4,652 Chandigarh vendors got loan under PM scheme

PM seeks Delhiites’ cooperation for G20 leaders’ summit in Sept

PM seeks Delhiites’ cooperation for G20 leaders’ summit in Sept

Panel at officer’s hometown to verify OBC certificate

Zoo celebrates first birthday of tiger cubs

Spouse chops off CRPF woman’s hand in Delhi

Schoolkid among two injured in knife attack

Tractor-trailer driver dies in road mishap

Tractor-trailer driver dies in road mishap

Four arrested for kidnapping, attacking man, live-in partner

Suicide by brothers: Activist visits family, seeks justice

Stray dogs keep residents in fear

Short circuit claims life, triggers fire

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Decreasing sunshine hours spell trouble for state: Research

Kin of man swept away into Pak allege no help from authorities

Worker falls off 15th floor, dies

Khanna cops crack blind robbery case, arrest three suspects

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate: Mohali Yadavindra Public School pips Patiala team

Seminar dwells on prevention, control of stubble burning

Federation supports J&K engineers’ stir

Orientation programme