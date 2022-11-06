Celebrating 100 years of Delhi University

Tribune News Service

YEARS, in some cases decades, after they left, Delhi University alumni go back to campus days and return with essays celebrating the inimitable essence of DU — from its rich history, ethos and vibrant student life to its remarkable contribution to society and culture, both in India and across the globe. The varsity turned 100 this year.

The alumni share personal narratives and reflections from their days at the university. Accomplished names in their fields, the contributors include actor Amitabh Bachchan, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, educationist Meenakshi Gopinath, author-politician Shashi Tharoor, economist Bibek Debroy, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, lawyer Raian Karanjawala, SC judge Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, former diplomat Lakshmi Puri and writer Namita Gokhale, among others. The anthology has been edited by Union Minister Hardeep S Puri.

Tharoor shares memories of his theatre days at St Stephen’s, his co-actors and crewmates, including Mira Nair, Amitav Ghosh, Harsh Mander, Sunil Sethi and Piyush Pandey, all big names today. Imtiaz Ali’s delightful piece gives an overview of DU culture. He shares how he would skip classes for theatre and now tries to incorporate DU, or its elements, in his films. The CJI-designate, DY Chandrachud, recalls his time at the varsity, a year after Emergency was imposed in the country. He writes of how the initial atmosphere was hushed and political debates were clamped down. But despite the curbs on debate, there were vibrant meetings and gatherings.

An institute is known by its alumni, and DU has plenty to pride itself on.