 Clearly Invisible In Paris

Clearly Invisible In Paris

Clearly Invisible In Paris

Clearly Invisible In Paris by Koel Purie Rinchet. Rupa. Pages 327. Rs 495



A RICH socialite who lives a life of luxury with her film director husband while smoking joint after joint; a burlesque dancer who depends on sex work to afford her luxuries; a model trying to make it in the global capital of fashion; a Kuwaiti mistress’ ex-servant just wants to go back to the Philippines to her son. The four women — Neera, Rosel, Violet and Dasha — are connected by their identity as immigrants in Paris and their address: 36 rue de Diablesse. Just floors away from each other, yet never connected, they rely on each other to face their demons together, including those of lost love, poverty, abandonment, murder and identity theft. The book has been written by actor-anchor Koël Purie Rinchet, who shifted to Paris after she married a Frenchman. A celebration of being an outsider, this is her first novel.

The Dread of the Night by Bithia Mary Croker & Alice Perrin. Speaking Tiger. Pages 285. Rs 350

VICTORIAN horror stories are legendary, and so are authors Bithia Mary Croker and Alice Perrin. This collection brings together the spookiest short stories written by the duo, most of whose works are based in India. The khidmatgar of a derelict mansion is always at his master and mistress’ service, but only after dark. A dead woman comes calling for her devoted husband, the Collector of a colonial outpost. An unwelcoming khansamah in a dak bungalow hides a sinister secret. An ayah bewilders her mistress when she sings lullabies to her imaginary charge. And a hill station home comes to be occupied by a family of four, happy for the surprisingly low rent they must pay, until they discover why. Drawing upon local legends, colonial records and Indian folklore, these gripping tales will send shivers down your spine and yet leave you craving for more.

One Life is Enough by Anjani Kumar Singh. Speaking Tiger. Pages 256. Rs 399

BY virtue of their experiences, memoirs of civil servants are always engaging. This one, by Bihar bureaucrat Anjani Kumar Singh, is especially appealing for it recounts a life that is a confluence of tradition and modernity; of formal education and lessons learnt through encounters with the diverse worlds of Bihar and India; of professional commitment and personal conviction; of public service and private passions. There are fascinating insights into the challenges of governance and developmental work. Singh also shares about building one of the world’s finest collections of rare plants and, his shining achievement — setting up the splendid Bihar Museum, a home for both classical and contemporary South Asian art, which compares with the best in the world. Singh retired as the Chief Secretary of Bihar.

Wayel Kati: The Quest of the Seven Guardians by Linthoi Chanu. Niyogi Books. Pages 357. Rs 495

A FANTASY comprising tales of heroes and monsters, ‘Wayel Kati’ has been woven into a plot with several stories from different corners of Manipur. As the author says, the stories have been preserved in oral tradition for a long time, in an attempt to connect with the past and lost knowledge. The story revolves around seven guardians ‘chosen’ to retrieve the scissor of justice, the Wayel Kati. None of them knows much about the quest, except for Laiba, the nine-year-old head priest. The world is at the brink of collapse and the guardians struggle to find their true selves and deliver their one divine task. The book delves into the themes of nature worship and environment preservation, as well as human inclination towards magic, myth and fantasy as a means to cope with reality.

A boy called dustbin by Arjun Krishnakumar. HarperCollins. Pages 192. Rs 250

ASHWIN SUBRAMANIAM'S world is turned upside down when his family is forced to relocate. In the span of a year, the teenager navigates life in the 1990s, forges new friendships in Kalpavriksha Colony or what he calls K Colony, and deals with his louse of a cousin, Chuppu. From comical mishaps to unexpected adventures, Ashwin’s journey is a delightful and light-hearted ride as he learns the true meaning of friendship and family in an unfamiliar place surrounded by unfamiliar people. ‘A Boy Called Dustbin’ is a must-read for anyone seeking a nostalgic escape from the rigmarole of life into their own childhood. Told in an easy language, befitting of a regular teenager, the novel is easy to read. The book has been written by Arjun Krishnakumar with illustrations by Yamini Ravichandran.

Sikh owner of 7-Eleven store in California, his employee beat up robber; what they did next will warm your hearts

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

'Feeling lunar gravity': Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into Moon's orbit

Sikhs in Australia's Queensland can carry kirpan in schools, here is what the court said

'Kill Sikhs, they have killed our mother, Jagdish Tytler told mob': Witnesses

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested after court gives him 3-year jail sentence in Toshakhana case

3 killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes J-K's Gulmarg

Pakistan cops tell 17-yr-old world champ 'you won the medal for yourself', detain him for playing snooker late at night

Gujarat HC grants regular bail to ex-DGP in case of fabricating evidence to frame people in 2002 riots

Toshakhana case: Imran jailed for 3 years, can’t contest next poll

Found guilty of corrupt practices

3 killed in fresh Manipur violence; 24-hr strike cripples Imphal valley

NUH FLARE-UP: At ground zero, ‘outsiders’ blamed for driving wedge

Congress: Why delay in restoring LS membership of Rahul?

‘Carry out killings, no one will harm you, Tytler told mob’: Witnesses

Amritsar Civic body yet to recover Rs 8.2 crore pending property tax dues

Victims lost Rs 5.5 crore in over 200 online fraud cases in three years

Cops identify properties of drug smuggler Gurlal Singh

Two cops suspended for alleged corruption charges

Knotty Affair: Blatant misuse of poles in walled city’s telephone exchange area goes unnoticed

Dadu Majra dump: Rs 11-crore boost to waste management project

Monsoon dispels fears of Sukhna Lake running dry

Thief active in southern sectors held

Get biodegradable products at one-stop shop in Chandigarh soon

Environment committee for strict enforcement of plastic ban in mandis

G20 summit: Frame contingency plan for waterlogging, PWD, Delhi MC told

After visit, Karnataka minister says mohalla clinics overhyped; AAP hits back

2020 Delhi riots: Court to hear arguments on day-to-day basis

President opens 2-day ‘Festival of Libraries’

SC sets aside NGT order on Najafgarh lake rejuvenation

13 illegal structures razed

Minister lays stones of development projects worth Rs 76L

Need for thorough probe in NDPS cases: Police chief

Three arrested with 3-quintal poppy husk

2 nabbed in assault, firing case

Dhandari Kalan rly station to be revamped at ~17.6 cr

Residents suffer as no relief from overflowing sewers

Under-construction parking lot wall collapses, 2 injured

MP youth supplying weapons to Bambiha gang held with 8 guns

Empanelled architects’ list uploaded on website

Patiala Cops crack murder of migrant worker

Security up in Patiala ahead of Independence Day

UGC nod to MA English programme of open varsity

Village gets Rs 5 lakh for playground

Sirhind railway stn to be upgraded