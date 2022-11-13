 Rana Safvi’s ‘In Search of the Divine’ connects Sufism’s strands : The Tribune India

Rana Safvi’s ‘In Search of the Divine’ connects Sufism’s strands

Rana Safvi’s ‘In Search of the Divine’ connects Sufism’s strands

In Search of the Divine: Living Histories of Sufism in India by Rana Safvi. Hachette. Pages 432. Rs 599



Yogesh Snehi

Islam and Sufism have attracted numerous scholars, both academic and popular, in the last half a century. Books written from the perspective of western academics, sometimes, place Sufism on the threshold of Islam or as a mystical dimension. Others attempt to separate Sufism from Islam and present it as a reaction to the formalist and more recent radical tendencies in Islam. Academic scholarship in the Indian context has presented Sufism as a deeply secular tradition. On the other hand, popular works deeply appreciate Sufi poetry and music. The study of Sufism, therefore, looks like a jigsaw puzzle and its relationship with Islam remains, at best, peripheral.

Rana Safvi’s book connects these varied strands and narrates a living history of Sufism. Divided into 19 chapters, this book explores some of the fundamental debates, ideas and ideals of Sufism; its origins, spread, branches and shrines spread across the subcontinent. The introductory chapters address the emerging discourse of anti-Islamism in a global context. There is a detailed discussion exploring the rise of Islam, emphasising the significance of rooting tasawwuf in the core tenets, and how Delhi emerges as a ‘threshold of 22 saints’.

It is important to note that despite the terrible human tragedy on the eve of Partition, the power of a saint’s body and shrine to grant boons and healing has remained a salient feature of popular veneration. Rana Safvi argues that this broad reception of Sufism is also rooted in Prophet Muhammad’s commitment to religious tolerance and peace-building.

This association is fundamentally connected to the spiritual inheritance of Islam. Therefore, it is not the political forbearers of Islam who extended caliphates in the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and Asia who are celebrated in the Sufi traditions. Rather, it is Prophet Muhammad and his family — Bibi Fatima, Hazrat Ali, Hassan and Hussain — who are most revered. This ‘Shia’ dimension of the Sufi lineage is centred in the structure of the book and narrated through the Persian and Urdu poetry and anecdotes associated with Hazrat Ali. He occupies the prominent place of a maula, the first Muslim, who, along with the Prophet’s wife, Khadija, were the first to read kalimah. This spiritual and political dimension also, apparently, gave rise to the Shia and Sunni schism in Islam, leading to the Battle of Karbala.

Rana Safvi presents tasawwuf as a process of becoming a Sufi, a path or a journey which enables a direct personal experience of God. Narrating her own travels to several places of pilgrimage in India, the Middle East and Iran, she foregrounds Prophet Muhammad as the first Sufi and the primary link of all later silsilahs, a genealogy that is critical to the transference of the spiritual tradition. Hazrat Ali, who is the inheritor of this tradition, also becomes its transmitter to Chishti, Qadiriya and Suhrawardi silsilahs who considered him their Khalifa.

A major part of the book focuses on this transference and arrival of saint mystics in India, leading to the establishment of silsilahs. Sufism’s spread in medieval India wasn’t always easy as its ritual practices of offering chadar, sama and qawwali were at odds with the class of the ulemas. Nevertheless, the patronage of state and non-Muslim elites to Sufi saint shrines and their successors provided both sustenance and protection from the onslaught of the religious orthodoxy of the time.

The historical evolution of Sufism in India also coincides with the rise and migration of Turks and Mongols from Central Asia. Mongols’ devastating raids in Persia and Afghanistan pushed a lot of mystics towards India and they found a safe haven in the Delhi Sultanate in the 12th century. This led to the rise of saint hagiographies, devotional poetry and malfuzat literature. This literature became a guiding script of rituals, music, poetry and Sufi path, promoting both classical Persian and vernacular languages.

The survival of Sufism today can be attributed to the connectedness of saint shrines to devotees and their ordinary lives. Thus, Rana Safvi situates saint shrines as centres of cosmopolitanism and underlines their ability to adapt in a local context. This popular expression of zikr, qawwal, dhamaal and khayal is intrinsically rooted in what Annemarie Schimmel calls the mystical dimensions of Islam.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Major police reshuffle in Punjab, 33 officers shifted

2
Punjab

Doctor at Phagwara civil hospital 'assaulted' by kin of deceased patient; 5 held after protest by medical staff

3
Himachal

Himachal Assembly election: World's highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold

4
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, his team stopped at Mumbai airport; made to pay Rs 6.88 lakh customs duty for luxury watches

5
Nation

5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand

6
Nation

Stubble burning due to failure of 4 states; farmers are forced to burn crop residue: NHRC

7
Entertainment

'Here's to believing old-fashioned love', Preity Zinta celebrates 18 years of Veer Zara

8
Punjab

Gangster booked for threatening people on phone from Ferozepur jail

9
Himachal Himachal VOTES 2022

74% polling, it's neck and neck in Himachal Pradesh

10
Himachal

Himachal polls: Congress files complaint before ECI against BJP, others for 'circulating forged letter'

Don't Miss

View All
Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Top News

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...

Can’t blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC

Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...

Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG

Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG

‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...

Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, says Elon Musk

Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, says Elon Musk

Had on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check su...


Cities

View All

‘Lift & loot’ gang busted in Bathinda

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

UT schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Chandigarh schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

Mechanics encroach on forest area in Chandigarh's Sector 48

Youth dies in SUV-truck collision at Dera Bassi

On run for 21 years, PO lands in Chandigarh police net

Delhi’s air quality improves to poor, minimum temperature settles at 12.6 deg C

Delhi’s air quality improves to poor, minimum temperature settles at 12.6 deg C

Delhi court revokes lookout circular against BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in black money cases

Kejri seeks financial support from people for yoga event

MCD polls: AAP's 2nd list of 117 candidates out

In NCR, three members of every family affected by pollution: Survey

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional in Jalandhar

Elderly man's blind murder case solved in Nawanshahr, 3 in police net

Jalandhar: Drug peddler held with illegal arms

Dengue stings 2 more in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 326

110 stadia to come up across Jalandhar district

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

5 conmen held for duping Ludhiana traders on pretext of exchanging dollars

Ludhiana man thrashed by drunk son, dies

Mandeep Singh Sidhu is Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Undertrial escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in district

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in Patiala

45 chikungunya cases, highest in four years

6,182 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Civil Surgeon performs 13 eye surgeries