 Dalpat Chauhan’s ‘Fear and Other Stories’: Piecing together reality of caste oppression : The Tribune India

Dalpat Chauhan’s ‘Fear and Other Stories’: Piecing together reality of caste oppression

Dalpat Chauhan’s ‘Fear and Other Stories’: Piecing together reality of caste oppression

Fear and Other Stories by Dalpat Chauhan. Translated by Hemang Ashwinkumar. Penguin Random House. Pages 220. Rs 499



Aradhika Sharma

A veteran writer of Dalit literature in Gujarati, Dalpat Chauhan highlights the intense suffering and marginalisation of Dalits in a feudal society constructed around caste, which shuns a whole community of people based upon birth. The appalling tradition of upper-class oppression of the Dalits, whereby they rape their womenfolk, burn their houses, whip them at will, hurl stones at their homes to ‘teach them a lesson’, humiliate them and forbid their presence in public areas is the sad truth of Indian society even to this day.

Dalit literature, although a century old, has gained traction in the hands of writers like Chauhan. ‘Fear and Other Stories’ is a series of narratives reflecting the fundamental revulsion and disdain of the upper classes towards the ‘untouchables or the scheduled classes, even while being dependent on them’.

Chauhan’s stories, which reveal the inhumane and shameful culture of suppression, have the effect of making the reader writhe in discomfiture, feeling vaguely responsible and ashamed for the segregation and anguish inflicted on people. He rips apart society’s collusion, usually shrouded in silence, on caste oppression. The 11 stories located in a grim, dusty and poverty-stricken landscape, where human beings wreak havoc on their less fortunate brethren, rattle the readers’ belief in a supposedly secure and democratic society.

The title story, ‘Fear’, is an unnerving account of a terrified young man, Khodo, who is driven to suicide because of the sheer terror of upper caste men. The wrath of these men had driven his mother to hang herself for fear of dishonour and his father had been burnt alive. Khodo’s torment is excruciating as he endlessly relives his parents’ agony: “The more he tried to crush the fear lurking in his heart, the more it reared its head with all its fangs out.”

In ‘Cold Blood’, Chauhan takes a censorial view of those who try to shun their Dalit identities. Dr DB Parikh is a successful doctor who had changed his surname from Parmar to Parikh. He is rudely reminded of his origins when the upper caste people, who come groveling for medical help, gratefully accept the donation of his blood but reject a glass of water from his hands. Their denial, “so pitch perfect, so synchronous and so unanimous… could not have been unless it was rehearsed to death, planned with military astuteness and perfected for nothing less than centuries”.

‘Touch of Snake’ is about the distress of a Dalit couple whose only son has been bitten by a poisonous snake. As life ebbs out of the helpless boy, his parents’ piteous entreaties for help become more intense, but the so-called ‘holy’ man of the village does not “suck” the poison out, preferring to let the child die rather than “pollute” himself.

‘The Payback’ is an interesting counter-narrative where the author depicts a turnabout of fortunes of the ‘Savarnas’ and the otherwise scorned Dalits. During a famine, in the dead of the night, the upper caste villagers come to beg at the doorstep of a ‘dhe’ for dried carcass. However, the story is not without tragic irony.

In the entire collection, there’s only one story, ‘The Invasion’, which depicts a victory for the Dalits. Natho, a strong farm worker, tills a slender piece of government land. Miffed and threatened by his lush green field of pearl millet, upper class persons try to destroy his crop, but turn tail in the face of Natho’s fury.

Chauhan’s prose is brilliant. Conversations between the characters are unforced and true to life. The descriptions of the village settings are expressive and atmospheric. The translation by critically-acclaimed Hemang Ashwinkumar is on point, crisp and maintains the essence of Chauhan’s narration.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2
Nation

Stopped from holding meeting, former Governor Satya Pal Malik, Khap leaders protest at Delhi police station

3
Punjab

Moga soldier who died in Poonch attack consigned to flames with state honours

4
Punjab

Gurdwara in memory of Guru Nanak Dev in Arunachal converted into Buddhist shrine, alleges SGPC

5
Nation

Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow, says 'ready to pay any price for speaking the truth'

6
Chandigarh

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

7
Punjab

U-turn: Doctors from rural dispensaries in Punjab to be sent back

8
Nation

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

9
Nation

PSLV-C55 successfully launches 2 Singapore satellites into orbit

10
Nation

Poonch terror attack: Top security officials visit site as search operation intensified, soldiers cremated with full military honours

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

Top News

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said police maintained relentless pr...

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested? Video suggests he surrendered, policed claim arrested after gurdwara gheraoed

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested? Video suggests he surrendered, police claim arrested after gurdwara gheraoed

In the video, the Khalistan sympathiser said he will face ‘f...

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...

9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case

9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case

Internal investigation by Customs Department found that offi...

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

Poonch terror attack probe hints at use of Chinese armour-pi...


Cities

View All

Crashed drone found near IB, 2-kg heroin recovered

Crashed drone found near International Border in Amritsar, 2-kg heroin recovered

9 trees chopped in Kamalpura forest area, police register case

Labourers protest, demand more remuneration for unloading trucks

2 gangsters held with country-made pistol in Amritsar

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

~100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Rs 100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Lone breadwinner gone, family gets Rs 40K in relief

Compromise between complainant, accused void if victim excluded: HC

CHB mulls study for getting wildlife nod

Mohali park dedicated to Punjabi writer Santokh Singh Dhir

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Man held for posting woman’s morphed pictures online

Vagabond held for killing, robbing man

Fire at Vikas Bhawan, no casualties

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Rural police hold flag marches

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: 19 candidates in fray so far

Navjot Singh Sidhu dares Punjab CM for debate on poll promises

Every section upset with AAP govt: MLA

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

6 pm to 9 pm most fatal timing, reported max mishaps: Study

57 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Court upholds conviction in 2014 cheque bounce case

Mystery shrouds 24-year-old youth’s death

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Delhi institute wins RGNUL moot court contest, pockets Rs 30K award

Orientation event held at Pbi varsity