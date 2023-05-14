 Decoding caste paradigm : The Tribune India

Decoding caste paradigm

Decoding caste paradigm

Dr Ambedkar’s objections and suggestions raised in 1955 were accepted in 1977 when the Indira Gandhi government converted the Untouchability Offences Act into the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1977. file photo: the tribune



Raja Sekhar Vundru

Here is a rare book that is tracing untouchability’s demise. Hasn’t untouchability died yet? Or are we here to sustain untouchability and its manifold manifestations? Manoj Mitta’s book is one of a kind. Dr BR Ambedkar, through his works, had opened the eyes of the world to untouchability, the reasons for it and how and why the Hindu social order treats its own men the way it does. If some of us thought that after untouchability was abolished under the Constitution of 1950, it has disappeared, we are under an illusion. Mitta’s book is a stark reminder that there is a lot more to do.

The book tells the struggle through legislative bodies, social movements and court-room interjections, the Victorian morals, the Hindu-edified social divisions, how Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi and lesser-known fighters like Vittalbhai Patel fought for emancipation, reform and equality. He describes how sanatanists like Madan Mohan Malviya and scores like him couldn’t grapple with the fast-changing India, then.

Caste Pride: Battles for Equality in Hindu India by Manoj Mitta.  Westland.  Pages 596. Rs 999

Mitta’s book also expands the understanding of early 20th century where the law which sought equality and Hindu social code, clashed in instances when upper castes felt offended if lower-caste women covered their breasts (Travancore state); and how Rajputs (Rajasthan) were offended if their women were stopped from committing sati on the pyre of their dead husbands. Upper castes were offended that untouchables would make temple entry and looked for ways to prevent untouchables from roaming in streets and drink water from any public-watering hole. Here we see caste pride at play.

The second part of the book is all about how the law, the political game, Parliament and societal pressure worked both ways. Firstly, in expanding the legal punishment for untouchability and its related offences, and then, after all of it, how the killings, massacres and rapes wouldn’t stop.

Mitta conveniently starts the book with the advent of the British, the way they created and evolved law, which in form and text is in today’s Constitution and legal framework. Like a true legal expert, Mitta explains about a law or a resolution being objected to by the male lawmakers. He goes into meticulous detail and gives a deep insight into the minds of men in the 19th and 20th centuries, while they decided on the rights of women and untouchables.

The author starts the milestones with a 1795 incident where the East India Company exempted the Banaras Brahmins from the death penalty in case of a crime, and ends with the 2019 ruling of the Supreme Court upholding life sentences for the eight accused in the Khairlanji atrocity. The book details how Gandhi turned the national movement into a social programme and the entire Gandhi-driven temple entry legalisation debate is well chronicled.

Post-Independence, Mitta takes the reader through the debates in the Constituent Assembly on abolition of untouchability, insertion of Article 17 and how it took five years to criminalise abolition through the Untouchability Offences Bill in 1955. The Bill also subsumed all the temple entry legislations of the national movement. We have the rare appearance of Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha (he resigned as the Law Minister in 1951) debating the Bill. His objections and the suggestions raised in 1955 were accepted in 1977. Indira Gandhi’s government, after seeing the failure of the 1955 Act, converted the Untouchability Offences Act into the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1977, and included Ambedkar’s 1955 suggestions.

The author lists the way courts dealt with and let off killers in horrifying inhuman massacres of Dalits in Kilvenmani, Shankarbhiga, Belchi, Bathani Thola, Tsundur, Jhajjar and finally, Khairlanji. He has missed institutional deaths like Rohith Vemula’s. The book leaves us pondering over the efficacy of implementation of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and its newer version of 2016 to eliminate the manifestations of untouchability.

The book is a long journey of Hindu India’s struggles to bring in equality in a deeply caste-entrenched and divided society. It takes us through the differential punishment reserved for lower castes and the discrimination and oppression of women, Hindu Code Bill and the rights of women, and how caste has played a major role in the courtrooms on aspects of discrimination, inheritance and internecine rivalry between the varnas.

What Manoj Mitta undertakes in his magnum opus is of the play of the Hindu caste system within the legal framework and how the basic tenets of equality, fraternity and liberty have been in conflict with the Hindu social order. It will be a handbook for lawyers, historians, social activists and a must-read for all those who believe in creating an equitable society of India for both women and Dalits.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll result: AAP's Sushil Rinku wins; state Congress chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

2
Nation

Karnataka election results: Congress wins big; BJP concedes defeat

3
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

4
Trending

‘Everything I prayed for': Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra get engaged at private ceremony in Delhi, share striking pictures

5
Chandigarh

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

6
Punjab

After Sangrur debacle, AAP re-enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win

7
Ludhiana

Come June, drive smooth, fast on busiest inner city grid

8
Jalandhar

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: From councillor to MLA to MP

9
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

10
Chandigarh

CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot Singh bags Class X top spot

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...

Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36

Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha

First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

BJP sweeps UP’s urban local body polls

BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls

SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...


Cities

View All

Blast suspects were in touch with foreign handlers: FIR

Amritsar blasts: Suspects were in touch with foreign handlers, says FIR

Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8%

5.5 kg heroin hidden in brooms seized at Attari

Class X results: Jaspreet Kaur, Kushi Arora joint toppers

Irrigation Department working on reviving closed canal systems in Amritsar

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot Singh bags Class X top spot

IAF to develop Kevlar safety screens for gunners on Dhruv helicopters

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Tricity Toppers: Students pass with flying colours

Two Class 12 students die by suicide in Delhi after CBSE results

Two Class 12 students die by suicide in Delhi after CBSE results

242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

Delhi Police bust 3 extortion rackets linked to Bishnoi, Brar

Chargesheet filed in Nikki murder case

AAP Sushil Rinku Rinku's success story from councillor to MLA to MP

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: From councillor to MLA to MP

Jalandhar bypoll result: Impressive show by BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Girls take the lead in CBSE results

Jalandhar bypoll result: AAP's Sushil Rinku wins; state Congress chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

Anshya scores 99.8% in Class X

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Body of 5-yr-old girl found in fields two days after she went missing

Elderly man dies of Covid

9 truckers, two junk dealers nabbed; stolen scrap recovered

Non-functional water coolers irk patients at Civil Hospital

Permanent residency abroad, university prof suspended

Permanent residency abroad, Punjabi University prof suspended

Thapar Engineering student found dead in hostel

Cbse XII results: Mehak Sharma shines with 97.2% in commerce

CBSE X results: Simrandeep Kaur from Scholar Fields excels with 99%

Fateh march welcomed at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib