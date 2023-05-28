 Digesting India : The Tribune India

Backflap

Digesting India

Digesting India

Digesting India by Zac O’Yeah. Speaking Tiger. Pages 394. Rs 599.



Thirty years’ worth experiences with the three things that Zac O’Yeah loves the most about life — eating, drinking and travelling — make for this delightful travel-cum-food book. ‘Digesting India’ is an entertaining and informative adventure explored by the Scandinavian-origin Indian novelist. Here we learn about dishes we may never have heard of, and food habits we never knew existed. He takes readers through the pleasures of drinking beer in Bengaluru, toddy in Kerala, and eating boiled vegetables and masala-less curries in Sevagram, Maharashtra, to prepare him for the rich red ‘lal maas’ in Rajasthan. He discovers Goa’s literati culture sipping cashew fenny, finds two of his favourite foods — mushrooms and cheese — in Bhutan and finds out what astronauts eat and drink in outer space.

Entering the Maze: Queer Fiction of Krishnagopal Mallick Translated from Bengali by Niladri R Chatterjee. Niyogi Books. Pages 176. Rs 350

Krishnagopal Mallick’s stories are essentially stories of Kolkata: of confusing, meandering lanes and by-lanes, of muddy roads, of crowded buses. And over it all is spread his homoerotic gaze and sensibility. His unselfconscious prose pulls readers into a life lived with honesty and joy. Rarely has Bengali literature witnessed such clear-eyed narratives of public and private violence, sexuality, and humour. These translations introduce to the readers a craftsman of deadpan story-telling who infuses North Kolkata with a queer radiance unmatched in Indian writing. Mallick has long languished in obscurity and this volume seeks to introduce and add him to the rapidly expanding canon of Indian queer writing. The translator, Niladri R Chatterjee, is Professor, Department of English, University of Kalyani.

The Treasure of the Khasi Hills by Hemendra Kumar Roy. Translated by Jashodhara Chakraborti. Speaking Tiger. Pages 176. Rs 299

Credited with creating the genres of horror, speculative fiction and adventure for children in modern Bengali fiction, author Hemendra Kumar Roy’s books have enthralled generations of young readers for nearly a century now. Originally titled ‘Jawkher Dhon’, ‘The Treasure of the Khasi Hills’ features adventure duo Bimal and Kumar. In a trunk containing his late grandfather’s possessions, Kumar finds a human skull. On looking carefully, he discovers that there are tiny carvings on it — a code to a treasure! With Bimal, he deciphers the code and the two set off to find the treasure that is hidden in the beautiful Khasi hills. With a villain waiting to waylay them in every corner, deep dark caves with wild animals, ghosts, and yaksha guarding the treasure, can Bimal and Kumar elude all of them and succeed?

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Estranged husband stabs his Sikh wife to death in Canada's Brampton; arrested

2
Diaspora

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

3
Diaspora

Canadian party calls on govt to stop deportation of 150 Punjabi students

4
Nation

China Select Committee of US House recommends making India part of NATO Plus

5
Entertainment

Salman Khan stops to hug Vicky Kaushal a day after 'Dabangg' star's security pushed latter aside

6
Nation Explainer

Sengol, what is the big controversy all about

7
Nation

NITI Aayog meeting: PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions; 11 CMs skip

8
Nation

In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building

9
Punjab

Geological Survey of India to assess groundwater contamination by heavy metals in Punjab and Haryana

10
Himachal

Amid tussle, Manali taxi unions threaten to stop service to Leh

Don't Miss

View All
Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?
Trending

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?

Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Top News

96 years on, Parl gets new House

96 years on, Parliament gets new House

Amid boycott by 21 opposition parties, PM Modi to unveil bui...

CMs of 10 states skip NITI meet, PM Modi talks of synergy

CMs of 10 states skip NITI meet, PM Modi talks of synergy

‘Team India’ must work for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’: PM Modi at NITI Aayog meet

'Team India' must work for 'Viksit Bharat 2047': PM Modi at NITI Aayog meet

Repeal ordinance or it’ll be defeated in Parliament: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Repeal ordinance or it'll be defeated in Parliament: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Siddaramaiah keeps key departments, DK Shivakumar gets two

Siddaramaiah keeps key departments, DK Shivakumar gets two


Cities

View All

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

Kuldeep Dhaliwal meets Foreign Secretary over release of two Ajnala youths

Amritsar man duped of Rs 12 lakh; police book fake travel agent

Gurugram: Tarn Taran man tries to send opium to US via courier, booked

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

Close call for passengers as Haryana Roadways bus overturns at Zirakpur barrier near Chandigarh

Close call for passengers as Haryana Roadways bus overturns at Zirakpur barrier near Chandigarh

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

‘0001’ goes for Rs 21.22 lakh at RLA e-auction in Chandigarh

Chandigarh imposes ban on hookah bars with stiff punishment for offenders

Nine heritage items from Chandigarh fetch Rs 1.17 crore in US

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

Delhi woman falls prey to ‘free thali’ bait, loses Rs 90,000 in cyber fraud

Old enmity takes ugly turn, Delhi teen stabbed to death

Man arrested for supplying arms to Neeraj Bawana gang

Teacher booked for sexual harassment

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

5 girls from Fatehgarh Sahib make it to merit list

RSETIs positively influencing mindset of rural youth: ADC

Residents protest non-disposal of sullage

Placement camp on May 30