Dr Tehemton Erach Udwadia’s ‘More Than Just Surgery’ is about a doctor as a human being

Niloufer Bilimoria

THE name Udwadia strikes awe in medical circles across India and the globe. Coming from a family of eminent doctors, Tehemton blazed a path of his own in surgery and pioneered the minimally invasive technique of laparoscopic surgery quite by chance.

Surprisingly, what really comes through in the book is the importance of being a good human being to succeed in surgery. In his characteristically modest manner, he talks of being an average (and naughty!) student — a bit surprising because the man is considered the best in his field — gastroenterology. Perhaps he was referring to the brilliant Udwadia standards.

The account of his first surgery reads like an Agatha Christie novel. Here, he gives all the credit to the nurse who guided his nervous hand after he was rudely awakened at an unearthly hour to be pulled into the operating theatre. Another time, he goofed up a dissection at an exam. A kind professor, who perhaps saw his talent, gave him a second chance.

This is a book to be read by all. And definitely by aspiring medical students. An easy, fluent style makes it a one-shot read. It clearly shows he is as adept at commanding the pen as he is with the scalpel.

Udwadia had the who’s who at his feet. He could have minted money. But he also chose to work with rural doctors and give them access to the best that surgery had to offer. He is full of admiration for the rural surgeons who handle everything from a fracture to a Caesarian to a cataract.

We also gain an insight into the development of modern surgery in India. Udwadia’s own pioneering work in laparoscopy eased the patients’ risk — from general to local anaesthesia, reduced blood loss and quickened recovery time for major surgeries, and cost far less. One also learns of the enormous risks involved in any pioneering effort in medicine. The first attempt on a human does make the person a guinea pig.

Surgery in Indian cities, says Udwadia, is equal to or better than anywhere in the world. His five commandments for a good surgeon range from honesty, humility and empathy to passion and leadership.

The only discordant note is the edgy relationship with his brother, an eminent physician, discreetly alluded to.

Do also read the book for the heartwarming story of an amazing recovery of a severe accident case, a young boy, son of a friend. Every surgeon had suggested amputation from the hip, making the artificial Jaipur foot out of question. But Udwadia believes: “God grants miracles to those who deserve them.”