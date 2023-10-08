From Sylhet to Shillong
by Bijoya Sawian.
Speaking Tiger. Pages 200. Rs 599
THIS book chronicles the life story of Lala Bimalendu Kumar Dey, the last Inspector General of Police of undivided Assam. From Sylhet in East Pakistan to Shillong, he bore life’s challenges with true grit. Bijoya Sawian, his daughter, tells his remarkable story with insight and perspective.
Out of God’s Oven
by Dom Moraes & Sarayu Srivatsa.
Speaking Tiger. Pages 447. Rs 599
DURING their travels for this book between 1996 and 2001, Dom Moraes and Sarayu Srivatsa found evidence everywhere of a deeply divided society whose modernisation was limited to IT, cars, highways, multiplexes and the like. Not much has changed in the third decade of the 21st century, says Srivatsa in the preface of the revised edition.
