Gautam Adani: Reimagining Business in India and the World

Among the richest in the world, Gautam Adani helms a business empire that is now India’s largest player in ports and renewable energy. His success in sectors like airports, city gas distribution, power transmission, thermal power, edible oil, and railway lines needs no mention. Yet, look beyond these facts, and startlingly little is known about the maverick businessman. This book sheds light on all that we have never known, but should know. It delves deep, detailing a range of fascinating anecdotes from his life, throwing light on his early childhood, his initiation into business, and the learnings and opportunities he exploited. Marrying biography and business data, storytelling and hard numbers is RN Bhaskar, a journalist, who has long followed Adani’s career.

The People of India: New Indian Politics in the 21st Century Edited by Ravinder Kaur & Nayanika Mathur. Penguin Random House. Pages 248. Rs 799

‘The People of India’ is about the people at the heart of democratic politics in the new India. It brings together noted scholars of South Asia to write about a person or a concept that holds particular sway in the politics of contemporary India. In doing so, they open up an original understanding of what the politics at the heart of New India is and how best we might come to analyse it. Dalit scholar Suraj Milind Yengde contributes a piece on Ambedkar, the nation maker; Faisal Devji writes on Mahatma Gandhi as Father of the Nation; Navyug Gill profiles ‘The Kisan’, the farmer who forced the Centre to repeal farm laws, Ravinder Kaur the ‘Bhakt’ and Nusrat S Chowdhury ‘The Mob’.

The Enchanted Cottage by Ruskin Bond. HarperCollins. Pages 60. Rs 699

Odd things had been happening in the cottage. No terrifying dreams, but the cottage did have an almost tangible atmosphere about it. A feeling of the past has been palpable for the last few days. Perhaps something had happened here long ago, something sad and lingering... Mystery, drama and a hint of the supernatural are all woven together in Ruskin Bond’s compelling new story set in the hills. ‘The Enchanted Cottage’ is a haunting masterpiece by the storyteller who has been regaling us with his stories for seven decades. Making it a unique crossover picture book are Sucharita Sengupta Suri’s very ‘English’ illustrations dotting a story replete with Indian characters in an Indian setting.