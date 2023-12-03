 Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s new book chronicles Mahatma Gandhi’s final years : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Book Reviews
  • Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s new book chronicles Mahatma Gandhi’s final years

Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s new book chronicles Mahatma Gandhi’s final years

Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s new book chronicles Mahatma Gandhi’s final years

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi: I am an Ordinary Man: India’s Struggle for Freedom (1914-1948) by Gopalkrishna Gandhi. Aleph. Pages 443. Rs 999



Ashutosh Kumar

THIS volume is third in the series on Mahatma Gandhi that began with ‘Restless as Mercury: My Life as a Young Man’. The earlier volumes, also edited by his grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi, covered his younger years as well as the time spent as a lawyer in South Africa. The present volume covers the later phase of his life (1914-1948), when rechristened as Mahatma, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi led the nationalist movement. It presents in his own words the story of those eventful 34 years that were also momentous for the independence of the country.

The book is divided into four segments. The first refers to the initial five years after his return. He travelled through India on the advice of Gopal Krishna Gokhale to ‘know’ his motherland and launched his first set of satyagrahas in India — with the indigo growers of north Bihar, followed by the industrial mill workers in Ahmedabad.

The second segment (1920-29) covers the post-Gokhale and post-Tilak India. The Gandhi-led Congress launched the Non-cooperation Movement, based on the cardinal principles of satya and ahimsa.

This period saw Gandhi becoming a charismatic saintly leader and turning Congress from a pressure group to a mass party fighting for swarajya. It concurrently took up social issues of untouchability, empowerment of women and Hindu-Muslim unity. This period witnessed protests against Simon Commission and the subsequent atrocities by the colonial regime against the protesters. These galvanised the masses and impelled Gandhi to finally endorse Congress’ ‘Poorna Swaraj’ resolution.

In the third segment (1930-39), Gandhi embarked on the Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram to protest against the salt tax. He launched the all-India Harijan tour to promote abolition of untouchability and collect funds for upliftment of the marginalised community. He also launched ‘Harijan’ in English, with Hindi and Gujarati versions. Incidentally, right from the beginning of his India stint, Gandhi stood for the promotion of Hindi as a national language, even asking Tilak to speak in Hindi in a public meeting. At the same time, he also stood for other Indian languages. When his youngest son married a Tamil girl, he spoke in Hindi to the bride and in Gujarati to his son.

The fourth segment (1940-48) encapsulates the most volatile period in colonial India. While it was a time when World War II had turned the world, including India, topsy-turvy, the spectre of Partition loomed on the horizon. During this period, Gandhi also lost his lifelong companion, Kasturba Gandhi, and long-term secretary Mahadev Desai. What hurt him the most, however, was the raging communal violence and strife that engulfed the country following the call of Direct Action Day by the Muslim League.

This period saw Gandhi at his combative best, giving a call for Quit India Movement, resolutely standing against the murderous masses, advocating peace, fraternity and non-violence. Partition happened and was followed by a bloodbath. He continued his crusade against communal hatred and violence, travelling through the disturbed areas until his ultimate sacrifice for the cause.

Reading the narrative of 34 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s later life in his own words, carefully compiled from ‘The Story of My Experiments with Truth’, his numerous letters, and his utterances faithfully recorded by associates and biographers, is most helpful in understanding the human being that he was. Copious notes and footnotes added to the text by Gopalkrishna Gandhi enrich the scholarly selection. These notes, in a way, ‘complete’ the text, filling the gaps. They enable readers to know much more about the individuals and events that find mention in the text.

However, Mahatma Gandhi’s human frailties do come about. He himself concedes unfair treatment meted out by him to his devoted wife sometimes. There is also an abiding sense of regret about his estranged son Manilal. He is harsh on his family members in the sense that they have to abide by his principles and way of life, though he also lets them make their own decisions.

Since it is an account of his life in a diary mode, one comes across details about the frequent bouts of pain and illnesses that his frail body suffered due to the hardships he inflicted upon himself. Gandhi often said his life was his message. This comes out clearly in the text: be it living the life of austerity and strict discipline, holding utmost belief in truth and non-violence, refusal to practice untouchability, glorifying manual labour, being conscious of the value of time, disapproval of maltreatment of women and advocacy of communal peace and harmony.

Finally, what strikes the reader is a certain degree of coldness, the matter-of-fact way in which the prose is drafted. One comes to know a lot about the principles and goals Gandhi stood for in his public and personal life. However, there is not much insight into the family man that he was and his softer persona. But then, Gandhi was not an ordinary person. He belonged to the nation.

#Mahatma Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover reunite after 6 years, ready to revive their comedy magic on Netflix

2
World

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

3
Delhi

20 flights diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

4
Trending

Here is why netizens mention Rahul Gandhi as Modi-Meloni selfie goes insanely viral

5
India

After loss to Pakistan, India's envoy defends track record at UNESCO

6
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna shuts down trolls in her viral kiss scene with Ranbir Kapoor as 'Animal' gets a grand opening of Rs 61 crore

7
Punjab

Are gangsters like Arsh Dalla and Goldy Brar, operating from abroad, using vulnerable teens for crime?

8
Punjab

ED raids 2 ex-Punjab ministers; seizes documents, mobile phones

9
Business

Gold prices soar to lifetime high in India

10
India

Once court concludes accused is entitled to bail, it can't be for limited period: Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Election Early Leads LIVE: Tight race In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana

Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP edge in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress takes early lead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP edge in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress takes early lead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh

Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, BJP is r...

MP Election Results LIVE: Counting begins; BJP, Congress all set for mega semis ahead of 2024 polls

Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE: BJP takes early lead

Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins for 199 seats

Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP crosses half-way mark in a big setback to Congress

Counting of votes under way for 199 seats

Counting of votes underway in Chhattisgarh assembly elections

Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress breaches majority mark

Counting of votes in elections to 90-member Assembly began a...

Amid tight security, counting of votes begins in Telangana

Telangana Assembly poll results: Congress stays ahead, ruling BRS trails

Counting of votes in elections to 119-member Assembly starte...


Cities

View All

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Rs 11 per quintal cane price hike a joke: Farmers

Construction, demolition waste recycling plant not fully functional

3 peddlers held with 3.1-kg heroin

Rs 1.25L robbery case cracked, two arrested with weapon

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Mechanised sweeping at 13 villages, Mani Majra likely soon

Chandigarh Civic body blind to defunct lights

No sympathy for fraudsters misusing name of high-ups, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Need to revive diplomacy with Pakistan: Mani Shankar Aiyar

3 of Manipur family assaulted in Delhi

3 of Manipur family assaulted in Delhi

Smog engulfs Capital, 18 flights diverted

L-G launches drive for urbanised villages

Tihar authorities serve termination notices on 50

AIIMS set to use drones as medical couriers

City lacks disabled-friendly facilities

City lacks disabled-friendly facilities

Man dies, pillion rider hurt in road accident

Power plant's emission levels found within prescribed limits

World AIDS Day: Stress laid on importance of diagnosis, treatment

Rs 1.25L robbery cracked, 2 held with weapon

16% paddy area put on fire, straw from 84% managed scientifically

16% paddy area put on fire, straw from 84% managed scientifically

2 members of thieves’ gang arrested; 10 vehicles seized

Three women nabbed for seeking loan against fake gold jewellery

Shiv Mandir, Ishar Nagar roads show signs of damage post-recarpeting

Bajwa slams state govt for ‘wasting’ taxpayers’ money

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Theatre festival in in Patiala opens with play ‘Canada Da Laddu’

‘Checkmate Conquest’ at Mukat International School

Gunjan Chaddah to be in PSSSB