 Seema Alavi's book looks at how Oman navigated the colonial stranglehold : The Tribune India

Seema Alavi's book looks at how Oman navigated the colonial stranglehold

Seema Alavi's book looks at how Oman navigated the colonial stranglehold

Sovereigns of the Sea: Omani Ambition in the Age of Empire by Seema Alavi.Penguin Random House.Pages 424.Rs 999



Vivek Katju

Seema Alavi’s ‘Sovereigns of the Sea: Omani Ambition in the Age of Empire’ is a major and fascinating, though niche, work of historical scholarship. It explores the Omani sultans’ attempts to safeguard their autonomy and interests in the western Indian Ocean through the major part of the 19th century. The period witnessed fundamental changes in the region brought about largely by the European powers as they entrenched colonialism. In Oman, the British gradually tightened their grip on its rulers.

Alavi’s comprehensive and insightful introduction sets the stage. She argues that “…polities, such as Oman, are projected as pliable allies of the British in controlling maritime violence. Very rarely are they studied in their own right”. This is because historiography “reflects its unabashed Eurocentrism…” Thus, “imperialism sans the Arab-Islamic tint becomes the received wisdom”. It is important that history acknowledges how regional political actors sought to navigate a path to preserve such autonomy as they could through the pressures they were subjected to, which included exile in India. The Omani sultans were not unique but Alavi brings their story alive in all its drama, diplomacy, war and even fratricide.

Her impressive work focuses on five Omani sultans. It begins with Sayyid Sa’id, who for half a century (1806-56) ruled Oman and its integral part, the Zanzibar Island, off the coast of what is now Tanzania. It thereafter moves to his four sons, the last of whom ruled till 1889. While Sayyid Sa’id governed a united maritime sultanate and indeed shifted his capital to Zanzibar in 1832, his sons with the intervention of the British partitioned the sultanate in 1861: Zanzibar and Oman became separate entities, with Majid followed by Barghash ruling the former, and Thuwayni and Turki the latter. The separation was strife-ridden but family and economic links remained strong.

Sayyid Sa’id emerges as a visionary ruler who established a power and commercial network stretching from his base in the leased Persian port of Bandar Abbas to the Omani coast, and the country’s interior areas to the maritime arc across to Zanzibar. The prosperity of his ‘state’ depended on agricultural produce, to trade in commodities and to that in slaves from Africa. Indeed, Alavi devotes a considerable portion of her work on the approaches of the Omani sultans towards slavery and the hypocrisy of the European powers, including the British, who allowed their people to profit from it. They did so even while imposing restrictions on the transportation of slaves on the high seas and urging the sultans to end slavery.

Even after 1873, when Zanzibar and the British entered into an agreement to end slavery, it continued on the island with the British looking the other way. Barghash undertook a trip to Britain in 1875 where he was accorded a great welcome and entertained among others by royalty. He sought to explain that slavery among the Arabs was bereft of the ills seen among other peoples. That it intrinsically robbed a human being of his very humanity escaped even a well- read and knowledgeable person as Barghash. Truth be told, economic and commercial interests triumphed over humanity then as they do now.

Both Oman and Zanzibar were cosmopolitan, with traders from Europe and India doing profitable business. Indian trading communities included both Hindus and Muslims and it would seem from the state commercial concessions awarded that there was no discrimination against the Hindus. Thus, the advent of Indian traders into the Persian Gulf and in Africa predates the establishment of European colonialism. Incidentally, the capital of Indian businessmen was also deployed for slave trade.

Another fascinating aspect thrown up by Alavi’s work is the commitment of some Arab tribes to Wahhabi doctrines and the influence of these tribes in the politics of Oman. The Omani sultans were themselves followers of Ibadi Islam but were not averse to seeking the assistance of the Wahhabis, who were doctrinally so different from them. The suspicions about the Wahhabis exhibited by the British in the 19th century because of their extremist version of Islam may have had to be compromised in the 20th century with the formation of Saudi Arabia, but the baleful impact of Wahhabi doctrines on Islam has not abated.

Alavi has gone into granular detail on the governance structures of the sultans and the political challenges they faced. This is fine, but it would have been helpful to the general readers if she had provided insights into the differences of relevant Islamic doctrines and had contextualised the Omani story with what was happening among the European powers both in the Persian Gulf and in Africa. That would have assisted the non-specialist reader to gain a better understanding of the German acquisition of East African territories, which adversely affected Zanzibar and led to the British declaring it a Protectorate in 1890 while they took the same decision on Oman in 1891.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Manish Sisodia couldn’t meet ailing wife at their house as she is rushed to hospital after her health deteriorates

2
Trending

Neelam Gill, the Punjabi girl, seen hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio and his mom; is it actor or his friend she is dating, fans wonder

3
Nation

What is 'Kavach', the anti-collision system in trains, which wasn't deployed on Odisha route

4
Nation

Was under 'pressure' not to deliver Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict: Former Allahabad HC judge

5
Nation

Supreme Court awards 6-month jail term to US-based man for 'contumacious conduct', imposes Rs 25 lakh fine

6
Nation

Odisha train crash: Preliminary report states 'signal was given and taken off'; PM promises stringent action against guilty; death toll mounts to 288

7
Himachal

Vehicles choke Shimla after police suspend new traffic plan for a day

8
Nation

Odisha train accident site: Coaches strewn haphazardly, ambulance wails punctuate noise from electric saws

9
Nation

Odisha train accident: Preliminary probe suggests Coromandel Express entered loop line instead of main line, hit goods train

10
Nation

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

Probe hints at signal goof-up, train crash toll mounts to 288

Probe hints at signal goof-up, train crash toll mounts to 288

Over 1,100 injured, 56 of them grievously

Odisha route didn’t have ‘Kavach’

Odisha route didn't have 'Kavach'

Indigenous anti-collision train protection system was introd...

Was under pressure not to deliver verdict: Ex-judge

Was under pressure not to deliver verdict: Ex-judge

Oppn parties flag passenger safety, gun for minister

Oppn parties flag passenger safety, gun for minister

Reports on railway safety being ignored: Parl panel

Reports on railway safety being ignored: Parl panel

Had flagged ministry’s laxity, sought definite time frame fo...


Cities

View All

3 gangs of robbers busted, 11 held with ammunition

3 gangs of robbers busted, 11 held with ammunition

Police raid Hoppers again, found liquor being served to teenagers

~500 hike for traditional courses

Rs 500 hike for traditional courses

Court tells MC to pay company Rs 6.78 crore

Chandigarh expedites shifting of Sec 26 mandi to new site

Over 700 pedal to mark World Bicycle Day

Zirakpur flyover head-on crash prone

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Four arrested for Rs 55 lakh robbery at gunpoint in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar

Jewellery shop staffer fakes robbery, held

Three arrested for stabbing youth

Man assaulted at deaddiction centre, dies

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Finish all projects on time: Minister to MC

Addict injects himself with drug in public, faints; video goes viral

Despite Rs 95 cr allocation, city road infra crumbling

Despite incentives, DSR technique fails to catch Doaba farmers' fancy

Decks cleared for ~2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Decks cleared for Rs 2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

3 miscreants take away SUV from youth

BJP leader’s house theft case cracked

Bus rams into pillar near PAU

Make cycling part of daily routine, residents urged

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

BJP leaders inspect canal-based water supply project in city

People sensitised to benefits of cycling for good health

Woman tries to slip in phone to husband in court lockroom

UGC extends Khalsa College autonomous status by 10 years