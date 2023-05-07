I Have Autism And I Like To Play Good Bad Tennis: Vignettes and Insights from My Son's Life

A poignant memoir by a father, ‘I Have Autism and I Like to Play Good Bad Tennis’ provides a peek into the world of parents whose child has been diagnosed with autism. Debashis Paul talks about the trials and tribulations of raising a neurodivergent child and the patience, understanding, love, besides courage and hope, parents of such children must nurture. Despite expert advice and medical knowledge available on the Net, parents need to learn from other experienced parents’ fears, struggles, mistakes, insights and victories. The memoir is more like a handbook for younger parents of autistic children.

The Patriarchs: How Men Came to Rule by Angela Saini. HarperCollins. Pages 305. Rs 699

British science journalist Angela Saini’s fourth book ‘The Patriarchs: How Men Came to Rule’ delves deep into the origins of patriarchal structures and gendered oppression. Interweaving interviews with experts from fields like genetics, archaeology, history, sociology, literature and law, besides tracing cultural and political histories across the globe, the book uncovers the complex history of male domination beginning from prehistory till the present times. It interacts myths and legends such as those of Hindu Goddess Kali with present-day facts to emphasise upon the need for looking beyond the narratives.

The Retreat by Zara Raheem. HarperCollins. Pages 339. Rs 499

Award-winning author Zara Raheem’s second novel, ‘The Retreat’, is a story of love, longing and forgiveness. Giving a kaleidoscopic view of the not-so-perfect world of Nadia Abbasi, the spring romance novel from the world of South Asian diaspora explores relationships at many levels. As Nadia tries to find what went wrong in her marriage with Aman, she comes to the realisation that while silence has affected their life, it has also been the reason for her difficult relationship with sister Zeba. A three-day wellness retreat makes her discover more than she expected about herself, her husband and the nature of love.