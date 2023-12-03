‘Immunity in a Spoon of Ghee’ by Ratna Rajaiah: Health in your kitchen

Pushpesh Pant

THIS is a delightful book in more ways than one. As one turns the pages, one is reminded of the legendary science populariser Issac Asimov, who regaled many generations with his dazzling virtuosity and encyclopaedic knowledge. Ratna Rajaiah follows in the master’s footsteps with admirable aplomb. She weaves a rich tapestry of different strands drawing on biochemistry, anthropology, human anatomy and physiology. Nuggets of tantalising facts from the frontiers of research in different disciplines enrich the narrative along with myths, legends, folklore and old wives’ tales.

Ever since the Covid pandemic struck, a rising tide of popular interest in immunity-boosting superfoods has been noticed. Even as that is now history, no one can be sure when the next pandemic will strike, testing the natural defences of our bodies. Modern life does not permit tranquil hours of leisure or time for regular physical exercise and everyone is looking for a magic bullet. But the author makes it clear at the outset: ‘The bad news first. There is no magic bullet.’ Good news comes, but in droplets, and is fairly reassuring. Let us not forget that the author is a lady who, in her earlier books, has sent the ‘banana to heaven’ and shared ‘secrets of health from the Indian kitchen’.

Rajaiah wears her scholarship lightly and writes elegantly. She began her career in advertising, has worked with Shekhar Kapoor and has since been changing tracks, often contributing to newspapers and magazines.

The book is divided into two parts. The first section provides a very useful introduction to immunity, human immune system and Ayurveda. The titles in this section — for instance, ‘Amazon rainforest in your gut’ and ‘Slaughtering a sacred karela’ — tease one to read along. Part two comprises almost 300 pages and dishes out a delectable fare that the reader can take his or her time chewing on and digesting the stuff. Different essays can be read as standalone pieces. But, in the end, you get the feeling that the whole is much more than the some of its parts.

The author has a knack for finding out the most apt quotation to begin a chapter or a sub-section. For instance, the introduction to immunity begins with Sylvia Townsend Warner’s stimulating words: ‘Happiness is an immunity.’ The temptation to quote more from the book is strong but it would act as a spoiler.

I believe that everyone should get a copy of this book and savour it slowly and profitably and ponder over the words of wisdom generously shared: ‘Don’t eat anything your grandmother would not recognise as food.’ The notes appended at the end are over 40 pages and there is a very useful index. There may be no magic bullet, but this is one superfood book that comes closest.