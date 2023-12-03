 ‘Immunity in a Spoon of Ghee’ by Ratna Rajaiah: Health in your kitchen : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Book Reviews
  • ‘Immunity in a Spoon of Ghee’ by Ratna Rajaiah: Health in your kitchen

‘Immunity in a Spoon of Ghee’ by Ratna Rajaiah: Health in your kitchen

‘Immunity in a Spoon of Ghee’ by Ratna Rajaiah: Health in your kitchen

Immunity in a Spoon of Ghee by Ratna Rajaiah. Speaking Tiger. Pages 379. Rs 599



Pushpesh Pant

THIS is a delightful book in more ways than one. As one turns the pages, one is reminded of the legendary science populariser Issac Asimov, who regaled many generations with his dazzling virtuosity and encyclopaedic knowledge. Ratna Rajaiah follows in the master’s footsteps with admirable aplomb. She weaves a rich tapestry of different strands drawing on biochemistry, anthropology, human anatomy and physiology. Nuggets of tantalising facts from the frontiers of research in different disciplines enrich the narrative along with myths, legends, folklore and old wives’ tales.

Ever since the Covid pandemic struck, a rising tide of popular interest in immunity-boosting superfoods has been noticed. Even as that is now history, no one can be sure when the next pandemic will strike, testing the natural defences of our bodies. Modern life does not permit tranquil hours of leisure or time for regular physical exercise and everyone is looking for a magic bullet. But the author makes it clear at the outset: ‘The bad news first. There is no magic bullet.’ Good news comes, but in droplets, and is fairly reassuring. Let us not forget that the author is a lady who, in her earlier books, has sent the ‘banana to heaven’ and shared ‘secrets of health from the Indian kitchen’.

Rajaiah wears her scholarship lightly and writes elegantly. She began her career in advertising, has worked with Shekhar Kapoor and has since been changing tracks, often contributing to newspapers and magazines.

The book is divided into two parts. The first section provides a very useful introduction to immunity, human immune system and Ayurveda. The titles in this section — for instance, ‘Amazon rainforest in your gut’ and ‘Slaughtering a sacred karela’ — tease one to read along. Part two comprises almost 300 pages and dishes out a delectable fare that the reader can take his or her time chewing on and digesting the stuff. Different essays can be read as standalone pieces. But, in the end, you get the feeling that the whole is much more than the some of its parts.

The author has a knack for finding out the most apt quotation to begin a chapter or a sub-section. For instance, the introduction to immunity begins with Sylvia Townsend Warner’s stimulating words: ‘Happiness is an immunity.’ The temptation to quote more from the book is strong but it would act as a spoiler.

I believe that everyone should get a copy of this book and savour it slowly and profitably and ponder over the words of wisdom generously shared: ‘Don’t eat anything your grandmother would not recognise as food.’ The notes appended at the end are over 40 pages and there is a very useful index. There may be no magic bullet, but this is one superfood book that comes closest.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover reunite after 6 years, ready to revive their comedy magic on Netflix

2
World

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

3
Delhi

20 flights diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

4
Trending

Here is why netizens mention Rahul Gandhi as Modi-Meloni selfie goes insanely viral

5
India

After loss to Pakistan, India's envoy defends track record at UNESCO

6
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna shuts down trolls in her viral kiss scene with Ranbir Kapoor as 'Animal' gets a grand opening of Rs 61 crore

7
Punjab

Are gangsters like Arsh Dalla and Goldy Brar, operating from abroad, using vulnerable teens for crime?

8
Punjab

ED raids 2 ex-Punjab ministers; seizes documents, mobile phones

9
Business

Gold prices soar to lifetime high in India

10
India

Once court concludes accused is entitled to bail, it can't be for limited period: Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Election Early Leads LIVE: Tight race In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana

Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP edge in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress takes early lead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP edge in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress takes early lead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh

Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, BJP is r...

MP Election Results LIVE: Counting begins; BJP, Congress all set for mega semis ahead of 2024 polls

Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE: BJP takes early lead

Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins for 199 seats

Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP crosses half-way mark in a big setback to Congress

Counting of votes under way for 199 seats

Counting of votes underway in Chhattisgarh assembly elections

Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress breaches majority mark

Counting of votes in elections to 90-member Assembly began a...

Amid tight security, counting of votes begins in Telangana

Telangana Assembly poll results: Congress stays ahead, ruling BRS trails

Counting of votes in elections to 119-member Assembly starte...


Cities

View All

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Rs 11 per quintal cane price hike a joke: Farmers

Construction, demolition waste recycling plant not fully functional

3 peddlers held with 3.1-kg heroin

Rs 1.25L robbery case cracked, two arrested with weapon

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Mechanised sweeping at 13 villages, Mani Majra likely soon

Chandigarh Civic body blind to defunct lights

No sympathy for fraudsters misusing name of high-ups, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Need to revive diplomacy with Pakistan: Mani Shankar Aiyar

3 of Manipur family assaulted in Delhi

3 of Manipur family assaulted in Delhi

Smog engulfs Capital, 18 flights diverted

L-G launches drive for urbanised villages

Tihar authorities serve termination notices on 50

AIIMS set to use drones as medical couriers

City lacks disabled-friendly facilities

City lacks disabled-friendly facilities

Man dies, pillion rider hurt in road accident

Power plant's emission levels found within prescribed limits

World AIDS Day: Stress laid on importance of diagnosis, treatment

Rs 1.25L robbery cracked, 2 held with weapon

16% paddy area put on fire, straw from 84% managed scientifically

16% paddy area put on fire, straw from 84% managed scientifically

2 members of thieves’ gang arrested; 10 vehicles seized

Three women nabbed for seeking loan against fake gold jewellery

Shiv Mandir, Ishar Nagar roads show signs of damage post-recarpeting

Bajwa slams state govt for ‘wasting’ taxpayers’ money

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Theatre festival in in Patiala opens with play ‘Canada Da Laddu’

‘Checkmate Conquest’ at Mukat International School

Gunjan Chaddah to be in PSSSB