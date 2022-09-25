In shadows of history

Maj Gen Raj Mehta (Retd)

Hard talk. That’s how the ‘Foreword’ of this short book by Brig RB Singh commences on engineering (Sapper) support during the 1971 war. The ‘Foreword’ rues that since Army engineer resources get parceled out to fighting formations in war, Engineers are hard done by in documenting their achievements and heroism. In reality, the authority should have nothing but praise for those who have selflessly laboured “in the shadows of history”.

Derived from the 17th-century French word sappe (“spadework” or “trench”), engineering got linked when soldiers dug ‘saps’ (covered trenches) to approach besieged fort walls and then dug tunnels under them, thereby undermining them. Sappers today provide combat support by building portable bridges, exploiting water transport, handling mines, unexploded bombs, shells and IEDs. They construct fortifications, do surveying/mapping, camouflage, etc. Freed from Engineer tasks, Sappers fight from ‘contingency’ positions. Entering the war zone first, they always return last.

In the Bangladesh War, Sappers skillfully did all this and more, but the 841-page ‘Official History of the 1971 War’, in its concluding ‘Review and Reflections’, carries no reference to their contribution. RB sets a precedent by highlighting their achievements.

Bangladesh is a natural disaster-prone country. It is veined by about 700 rivers clubbed into five river systems, occupying 79 per cent of the country. As the rivers are aligned north/south, all transportation — water, rail or road — ran north/south with limited east/west linkages. East Pakistan had poor road networks and limited rail connectivity, with water transportation assuming primary importance.

RB provides the topographical and strategic background to the conflict followed by the broad plan. The India-Bangladesh forces advanced with 2 Corps from the east, 33 Corps from the north-west, 101 Communication Zone from the north and 4 Corps from the north-east and east. The author covers major Sapper achievements before focusing on 33 Corps to which his 235 Engineer Regiment was affiliated, being placed under 20 Mountain Division to support the capture of Hilli/Morapara — extremely well-defended Pakistani positions. Newly promoted as Capt/Second-in-command, 415 Resources Company, he describes how his Regiment was split between the attacking formations to provide them close combat support. The Regiment’s achievements say it all: constructing 27 bridges, clearing a 400-km road stretch by neutralising mines/IEDs, making ferry sites functional and providing intimate support at Hilli and follow-up battles.

The iconic 1803-raised Bengal Engineer Group, where 235 and RB belong, has 11 VCs, 80 Battle Honours and 11 Theatre Honours. A must-read book for ‘Safar Maina’, as Sapper-Miners were once called in vernacular.