Indian mammals: A field guide

Nine years since it hit the shelves and after five re-prints, an updated edition of ‘Indian Mammals’ by wildlife conservationist Vivek Menon is out. The book covers the rich diversity in India, featuring more than 440 species of both terrestrial and aquatic mammals. Rigorously researched and planned for easy reference, the compact field guide is an essential resource for wildlife enthusiasts of any age. It’s a treasure trove of information, with carefully curated photographs and supplementary illustrations. The new edition, says the author, has been necessitated by a number of taxonomic and distributional changes among bats and rodents, as well as the addition of a few large mammals.

Thatheras of Jandiala Guru

Thatheras of Jandiala Guru by Sukhdev Singh. INTACH.Pages 64. Rs 495

IN ‘Thatheras of Jandiala Guru’, Sukhdev Singh documents the unique craftsmanship of metal utensils associated with a small town near Amritsar. With illustrative photographs and extensive groundwork, the retired GNDU professor, who has been a member of INTACH, gives a rare insight into the languishing craft of Punjab and the skilled artisans associated with it. The prime objective of the book, he says, is to make people aware of the rich heritage of handmade copper, brass and bronze vessels and draw attention for extending support to the community. The Thathera craft is on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The Evolution of Pragmatism in India

The Evolution of Pragmatism in India by Scott R Stroud. HarperCollins. Pages 302. Rs 599

In ‘The Evolution of Pragmatism in India’, Scott R Stroud focuses on Dr BR Ambedkar’s relationship with, and debt to, his Columbia University teacher, the renowned American philosopher John Dewey. Their engagement is presented as a defining moment. The ‘intellectual biography’ explores the influence of Dewey’s pragmatism on the architect of the Indian Constitution. In his meticulously researched work, the author is also careful to point out how Ambedkar pushed back against his teacher’s paradigm and developed his own approach to the challenges in India. The book is a nuanced study of one of the most important figures in modern Indian history.