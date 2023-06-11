 ‘India’s Finance Ministers’ by AK Bhattacharya: Steering Indian economy from Independence to ’77 : The Tribune India

‘India’s Finance Ministers’ by AK Bhattacharya: Steering Indian economy from Independence to ’77

‘India’s Finance Ministers’ by AK Bhattacharya: Steering Indian economy from Independence to ’77

India’s Finance Ministers: From Independence to Emergency (1947-77) by AK Bhattacharya. Penguin Random House. Pages 445. Rs 999



Subir Roy

HOW Independent India’s finance ministers have helped shape its economic destiny, while themselves being buffeted by politics, is a story which is as important as it is long. AK Bhattacharya has embarked on the major exercise of telling this story and the first of the three volumes, covering the period between Independence and Emergency, is with us. By the time all the three are completed, it will turn out to be a magnum opus which will be an important addition to the literature on the economic history of Independent India.

The author’s journalistic career, spanning over four decades in some of the leading economic publications, has given him a unique ringside view of events and access to their dramatis personae. This has enabled him to put together the story of management of the Indian economy as few others would have.

The 30-year period (1947 to 1977) that the book covers has been divided into three main parts — Nehru and his finance ministers, those under Shastri and Indira Gandhi, and Indira Gandhi as her own finance minister. While rendering the factual narrative of these periods, the book also addresses an overarching analytical issue — the role of the finance minister in a developing economy. Plus, the whole story reveals what kind of an autonomy the finance minister of the day has had in being able to give shape to at least some of his own ideas. On this rests the need to examine individual roles of a set of the seniormost ministers who were not just rubber-stamping entities, but helped shape policy, of course under the overall authority of the prime minister of the day.

As the book makes it clear, though Nehru was a towering personality, the finance ministers he worked with like John Matthai, CD Deshmukh, TT Krishnamachari and Morarji Desai were no pygmies. “Each was a highly accomplished person in his respective field and well-regarded, be it in the world of politics or economics,” says Bhattacharya. Of these, Deshmukh and Desai could leave a personal imprint as they were at the helm for a sufficiently long period of time — for half a decade.

Though Nehru was not known to be a particularly inflexible person, each of the finance ministers under him either quit in a huff or were made to resign under unusual circumstances. It is not as if Nehru and his finance ministers did not get along well. He and TT Krishnamachari shared a strong bond to the extent of him diluting the independence of the Reserve Bank of India and upping the clout of the finance ministry. This perhaps marked the beginning of the central bank’s autonomy being not much more than a token one.

As opposed to this, Nehru’s relations with Morarji Desai, a key finance minister of his, were always strained. Desai was not just a leader in his own right with a base, he was also personally quite inflexible. Despite many differences between them, Desai went on as finance minister for five years, offering a glimpse into the political culture of the time when leaders were tall enough to be able to live with differences and get along with the work at hand.

However, the tradition of tolerance ended rather early, from the time of Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was as mild mannered as he was firm. When TT Krishnamachari differed with Shastri on the issues of devaluation and economic reforms, he had to go. He was followed by the suave barrister Sachin Chaudhuri, who was as understanding as he was pliable. This enabled him to take responsibility for the devaluation of the rupee by a massive 57 per cent in 1966 without having much to say by way of his own views. So pliable was he that Indira Gandhi, who followed Shastri, retained Chaudhuri as finance minister.

Things were back to square one in 1967 when she won the elections and had Desai back as finance minister but only on his own terms — as deputy prime minister. This unworkable arrangement ended in 1969 when Desai exited and Indira Gandhi became her own finance minister so as to be able to launch one of the most dramatic phases of economic policy-making. Fourteen private sector banks were nationalised and an era of state control over economic activities began.

She brought in YB Chavan in 1970 to be technically at the helm in North Block during one of the most stressful period of the country’s economic life, marked by the war with Pakistan and the massive influx of refugees from erstwhile East Pakistan. Then, in 1974, C Subramaniam came in to steer the economy through the years of the Emergency when budget-making was a huge challenge.

This record of how India’s economy looked and was shaped from the North Block through the first three decades after Independence is rich with archival details, livened with the liberal use of anecdotal matter. Historians will take a view on the historiography but for this reader, himself a scribe, the fun has been in discovering the rich stories that lie beneath the historic headlines — an exercise which could have been far more anchored had there been an index to go by.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

2
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

3
Punjab

Canada Government puts on hold Indian students' deportation

4
Punjab

Punjab cadet bags top honours at Indian Military Academy in Dehradun

5
Haryana

Victims are being pressurised; we will resume stir if no action is taken by June 15: Protesting wrestlers

6
Punjab

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says after cabinet meeting in Mansa; announces special Assembly session on June 19, 20

7
Entertainment

'Known for womanising': Kangana Ranaut slams Ranbir Kapoor for 'Ramayana' casting, calls him 'skinny white rat'

8
Sports

WTC Final: Virat Kohli stands in Australia’s way as India need another 280 to win

9
Nation

World's most expensive mango 'Miyazaki' worth whopping Rs 2.75 lakh per kg showcased in West Bengal's Siliguri

10
Nation

‘Biparjoy’ likely to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm in 12 hours, may spare Gujarat: IMD

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi

Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi

Alleges minor’s father forced to change stance

She’s keeping herself locked, we fear for our lives: Minor’s father

She’s keeping herself locked, we fear for our lives: Minor’s father

Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers

Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers

punjab assembly’s special session on June 19-20

Manipur highway shut again, supplies hit; Centre constitutes peace committee

Manipur highway shut again, supplies hit; Centre constitutes peace committee

Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs

Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs

Daughter also made poll body chief | No role announced for n...


Cities

View All

DGP told to produce detainee on June 13

DGP told to produce detainee on June 13

DC inspects flood control works

Works of 10 women artists on display at city art gallery

Three snatchers nabbed; stolen scooter recovered

KCW student wins athletics gold

Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

130 mobiles stolen from parcels, 4 held in Chandigarh

5-day rain spell likely from today in Chandigarh

Cops attacked, 8 arrested

Two held for molesting, assaulting woman in Chandigarh

Delhi L-G taking credit for govt’s efforts to clean Yamuna: Minister

Delhi L-G taking credit for govt’s efforts to clean Yamuna: Minister

AAP’s ‘maha rally’ today, security beefed up

Fire breaks out in Delhi market, no casualties

85-year-old man killed in fire at Delhi flat

Man arrested for threatening Delhi woman

Bow-string bridge at Ladhewali rly crossing to be ready soon

Bow-string bridge at Ladhewali rly crossing to be ready soon

Minorities panel for disciplinary action against Phagwara DSP

3 members of vehicle lifters’ gang held in Rama Mandi

7 booked for cheating people on pretext of sending them abroad

4,500 students take part in convention on architecture

C&D waste management plant yet to see light of day

C&D waste management plant yet to see light of day

Civil Surgeon orders audit of Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana

People told about healthy dietary practices at camp

Food safety key to achieve SDGs: Expert

Driver decamps with Rs 1.12 lakh, booked

Student’s death: 2 months on, auto driver booked in Patiala

Student's death: 2 months on, auto driver booked in Patiala

Farmer union continues protest outside PSPCL office in Patiala

Monthly garden theatre movement completes 250th performance

One dies as trucks collide