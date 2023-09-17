India’s Techade
by Nalin Mehta. Westland. Pages 176. Rs 599
This book is the story of India’s digital transformation. It focuses on how India built the super-structure on which its digital infrastructure was created, how this played out for India’s poor and created a new kind of welfare state, the role of UPI and lastly, the nuts and bolts of the country’s transformation.
Leftist Punjabi Journalism and Naxalbari Movement
by Dr Megha Singh. Har-Anand Publications. Pages 248. Rs 795
The book identifies 187 leftist periodicals in Punjab which served as the voice of the deprived, yet struggling, segment of society during the most testing of times. Of these, 131 pertain to the Naxalite movement.
