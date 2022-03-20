JNU: Nationalism and India’s Uncivil War

IN the last six years, JNU has drawn polarised opinions from across the country. From one end of the spectrum comes JNU professor Makarand R Paranjape, whose latest work emerges out of his public engagement with the happenings in JNU since February 2016, when the students held a protest to mark the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. The book begins with the outline of the wider context — the national debates on liberalism and nationalism. It recollects events from the day, brings to forth the ongoing clash of narratives in JNU, the disappearance of two students and its politicisation, and culminates with the crisis of higher education in India, making an appeal to transform JNU.
