 Kamini Dandapani’s ‘Rajaraja Chola: King of Kings’ is a layman’s history of Cholas : The Tribune India

Kamini Dandapani’s ‘Rajaraja Chola: King of Kings’ is a layman’s history of Cholas

Kamini Dandapani’s ‘Rajaraja Chola: King of Kings’ is a layman’s history of Cholas

Rajaraja Chola: King of Kings by Kamini Dandapani. Aleph. Pages 348. Rs 999



Bharati Jagannathan

HARD on the heels of Mani Ratnam’s megastar film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ comes a big book on the same subject. And in some ways, there is something cinematic about the book as well: its grand canvas, larger-than-life portrayal of the Chola ruler, the breathless recital of his glory and greatness, his prowess on the battlefield, his multiple talents and patronage of the arts. All that is missing in the book is the romantic aspect!

However, it would be grossly incorrect to dismiss this volume as a text version of popular cinema on a historical hero. Considering that the author has no formal training in the discipline of history, this volume succeeds to a remarkable degree in being a serious monograph on Rajaraja Chola. It aspires, at the same time, to be a popular read, and again succeeds to a considerable degree. But having a foot each in two boats carries some predictable risks and this volume definitely tumbles into the waters fairly frequently.

Adopting the rigours of academia, the book carries fairly extensive endnotes, though some of the books and articles referenced in the text fail to appear in the bibliography, which is particularly vexatious in the case of partially referenced endnotes. Nor does the all-too-frequent ‘ibid’ always refer back to the previous endnote, which leaves the academic reader all at sea. Considerations of readability for the non-specialist might lay behind the decision to dispense with diacritics, but inconsistency in transliteration of proper nouns leaves everyone bemused.

Rajaraja Chola is best remembered for constructing the grand Brhadisvara or Rajarajesvara temple at Tanjavur. Having succeeded to the throne in 985 CE, Rajaraja both expanded and consolidated Chola power, which his ancestor Vijayalaya had established in the previous century in the Kaveri basin. Interestingly, the Cholas were also one of the three major powers mentioned in the Sangam texts of the early centuries of the Common Era. Most scholars consider the relationship between the Sangam Cholas and the imperial Cholas to be tenuous at best; this book, without saying it in so many words, seems to imply a continuity that appears scarcely tenable.

While it is evident that the author has consulted a wide range of texts fairly carefully, several interpretations, especially of inscriptional sources, are rather literal. Though she does mention that one needs to take eulogies and panegyrics with a pinch of salt, the lack of training to read against the grain shows. For instance, the presence of coins of a particular ruler/dynasty in a region is not necessarily indicative of the region being under that particular king/dynasty’s rule. Coinage in the pre-modern period had intrinsic value as metal and travelled well beyond the region it was issued in, as can be seen from the vast hordes of Roman coins found in South India.

The author tends to attribute to the king all-important activities in his realm, from the details of village administration to establishment of port cities, failing to recognise that local governance or maritime trade could have come up autonomously of the rulers, and judicious kings would have encouraged and tapped into them. One needs to understand that, an exception like the Mauryan king Asoka notwithstanding, the notion of a welfare state, or even a state that delivers public goods, is only as recent as the 19th century. Similarly, while the patronage of Chola royal ladies was crucial in the flowering of art, the credit for the aesthetics should go to the artisans.

The language tends to be a tad too flowery. On far too many occasions, the author crams in multiple descriptions, almost as though she cannot bear to give up any of the nice phrases that could be employed in the said context. An editor’s strict pen should have trimmed the excess.

While these are the limitations, I thoroughly enjoyed reading it, and, as a historian with an interest in the same period and region, would certainly recommend it for both lay readers and the academically inclined.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar's detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter 'top secret'

2
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

3
Brand Connect

[#Be Informed] Let's Keto Gummies South Africa Australia DARK TRUTH You Must See This

4
Ludhiana

Punjab's 'Jamtara' cons US citizens, busted

5
Himachal

In Himachal Pradesh, home to Malana cream, ‘chitta’ is the new favourite

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's last ride 'Thar' reaches home seven months after his murder

7
Science Technology

Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’

8
Sports

Ramiz Raja could be removed as PCB chief after Pakistan’s back-to-back Test defeats against visiting England: Sources

9
Science Technology

Seismic waves from marsquake detected, revealed possible past meteoroid impact

10
Nation

Crude rates down 40%, but no cut in fuel prices

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

Government ‘has shown the red card to many obstacles’ thwarting NE development: PM Modi

Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi

He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into pieces; parts dumped at different places near Delhi Highway

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts

In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...

Messidona or Mbappele?

Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final

History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...

AAP’s National Council meet today to discuss party’s expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly polls

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...

Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’

Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’

The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...


Cities

View All

62 phones seized in Amritsar Central Jail in 1 month

62 phones seized in Amritsar Central Jail in 1 month

6 doctors found absent from duty at Community Health Centre

Hindu leader gets Rs 10 lakh ‘extortion’ call

Advocate PK Saini is Amritsar Bar Association Chief

Withdraw all cases registered against farmers: KMSC to govt

From January 1, pay for 18 Sampark Centre services in Chandigarh

From January 1, pay for 18 Sampark Centre services in Chandigarh

1,118 DLs suspended till Nov

Youth, minor girl found dead in Sarangpur area

Stray dog mauls 2 kids in Mohali

Sukhpal Singh Khaira vs AAP on road through Chandigarh green belt

AAP’s National Council meet today to discuss party’s expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly polls

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

Delhi records minimum temperature of 6.2 deg C; air quality ‘very poor’

AIIMS server attack: Delhi Police seeks info on China, Hong Kong-based IP address

CNG prices hiked by 95p

'Drunk' man throws son from first floor

Nawanshahr cops bust extortion gang; 3 held

Nawanshahr cops bust extortion gang; 3 held

Slain constable recommended for President's Gallantry Award

Delay in possession, JIT told to pay Rs 25L to two allottees

Finally, sports funds for govt schools

Warring sounds MC poll bugle

STP to remain shut for four days, don’t panic: MC chief to residents

STP to remain shut for four days, don't panic: MC chief to residents

Punjab's 'Jamtara' cons US citizens, busted

Man murders stepson, hides body in drum on rooftop

Woman accuses SHO of 'torture', probe marked

Boyfriend turns out to be killer of 18-year-old, nabbed

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

Panchayat land illegally acquired, allege farmers in Patiala

Most buildings flout fire safety norms in Patiala

Gian Singh Mungo elected Nabha Bar Association Chief

School celebrates annual sports day